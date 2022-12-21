Lionel Messi's World Cup-winning photo is most-liked Instagram post, beats famous egg

FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi dazzled in Doha as Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties at the Lusail Stadium after one of the greatest finals in history. (leomessi/Instagram)

Football star Lionel Messi’s Instagram photo after winning the FIFA World Cup 2022 has become the most-liked post on the platform. The post has beaten the famous photo of a hen's egg that has over 57 million ‘likes’ (and counting).

With over 67 million ‘likes’ (and counting), the post has 10 photos, including the Argentina star striker lifting the trophy and pictures of him celebrating with his team.

Lionel Messi dazzled in Doha as Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties at the Lusail Stadium after one of the greatest finals in history finished 3-3, with the diminutive forward scoring twice.

Read Messi’s emotional note on Instagram after the win that became viral and is now the most liked post:

"World Champions! I dreamed it so many times, I wanted it so much that I still haven't fallen, I can't believe it. Thank you very much to my family, to all who support me and also to all who believed in us. We demonstrate once again that Argentines when we fight together and united we are capable of achieving what we set out to do. The merit belongs to this group, which is above individualities, it is the strength of all fighting for the same dream that was also the dream of all Argentines... We did it! Go Argentina! we are seeing each other very soon.”

Messi, 35, scored twice in the final and France’s Kylian Mbappe became the first player since England's Geoff Hurst in 1966 to net a World Cup final hat-trick in a game that ended 3-3 after extra time.

It is the second time in five World Cups that France have lost the final on penalties after they were beaten by Italy in 2006.

"I want to keep experiencing a few more matches as world champion," Messi told Argentine television after the match after he had announced that this will be his last World Cup.