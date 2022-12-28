Lionel Messi gifts MS Dhoni's daughter signed Argentina jersey: 'Para Ziva'

Cricket icon MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva was gifted an Argentina football team jersey signed by Lionel Messi. Ziva and Dhoni’s wife, Sakshi, on Tuesday posted photos of the young girl wearing the jersey.

“Para Ziva,” says the hand-written note which means “For Ziva”.

“Like father, like daughter,” Ziva’s Instagram caption says. She has over 1.9 million followers on Instagram. Her account is managed by her parents.

Sakshi Singh Dhoni too shared another photo of her daughter in the autographed jersey. The photo was ‘liked’ by over 2.5 lakh people, including tennis star Sania Mirza.

Ziva, 7, was born in February 2015, around five years after parents got married.

Earlier this month, Lionel Messi dazzled during the FIFA World Cup 2022 final in Doha as Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties at the Lusail Stadium after one of the greatest finals in history finished 3-3.

Messi, 35, scored twice in the final and France’s Kylian Mbappe became the first player since England's Geoff Hurst in 1966 to net a World Cup final hat-trick in a game that ended 3-3 after extra time.

"I want to keep experiencing a few more matches as world champion," Messi told Argentine television after the match after he had announced that this will be his last World Cup.