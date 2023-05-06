Top 5 Netflix games you can play right now with your subscription

A brush with the supernatural, a time-loop story where you decide what to do next, a classic '90s beat ' em up, a life-sim are among the gaming options to explore here. (Photo: Samer Daboul via Pexels)

You might not know this, but you’re probably underutilizing your Netflix subscription. With their foray into video games, bringing some huge indie names directly to your mobile phone or tablet, Netflix has kicked off its gaming with quite the catalogue. If you’re new to gaming, this is your chance to explore what the gaming world has for you through this highly accessible medium.

Here are five amazing games you can check out on your mobile device or tablet with your Netflix account right now:

1. 12 Minutes

Point-and-click adventures are seldom as gripping as this one. 12 Minutes, a game by Annapurna Interactive, boasts a star-studded Hollywood cast in this top-down view game. The likes of James McAvoy, Daisy Ridley and even William Dafoe lend their iconic voices to this time-loop title that’s based on the decisions you take. Each move of yours determines how the story pans out and it is up to you to find out in which possible directions the story’s headed.

2. Raji: An Ancient Epic

Perhaps one of the biggest pieces of news from the Indian gaming world, back in 2020, was the release of Raji: An Ancient Epic. The game was lauded for its paced combat integrated with weapons inspired from ancient Hindu epics. The art-style, music as well as enemies are designed in an ancient Rajasthan-esq setting. All of this while telling a simple story about sibling-love. After several re-releases across platforms, Raji now comes to Netflix games too, allowing a wider audience to check out the ancient Indian lore that the game brings to life.

Watch the trailer for Raji: An Ancient Epic right here:

3. TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge

The ever-classic TMNT game comes to mobile now in the form of TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge! Those who gamed back in the '90s will instantly recognize this classic as it brings back Raphael, Donatello, Leonardo, and Michelangelo as well as Splinter and April O’Neil. The charm of an old-school beat ‘em up side-scrolling game is brought to life through TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge, now running smoothly on your mobile courtesy of Netflix. Whether you’re new to this game style or returning to it after years, you can’t miss out on TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge.

Watch the trailer for TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge right here:

4. Oxenfree

If you’re a sucker for the supernatural, you’re bound to fall for Oxenfree. This unique dark adventure is very reminiscent of old-school teenage mystery flicks. Created by Night School Studio, it was lauded for its narrative style back in 2016. The game now returns to new-age players on mobile through Netflix. Follow the story of Alex, a teenage girl who takes a trip with her friends to an island filled with supernatural happenings. This is one title that’ll have you hooked, exploring each corner of the screen.

Watch the trailer for Oxenfree right here:

5. Spiritfarer

While this list was in no specific order, we did save the best for last. A game that gives you hours of content and is perfect for that lazy Sunday in bed – Spiritfarer is an absolute treat. A rollercoaster of emotions is sure to follow as you take the oars of the ferry for the dead, following each spirit-passenger’s story in this beautiful life-sim filled with lessons from the wise. Build, craft, fish, cook, follow objectives or simply laze through the game – Spiritfarer is one game that won’t leave your thoughts hours after you’ve stopped playing.

Watch the trailer for Spiritfarer right here: