On the rocks: Why the ice in your cocktail can make or break the drink

Whisky often uses a spherical shape of ice because it melts slower due to its geometry. (Photo via Unsplash)

What’s the most important ingredient in a drink? No, it’s not alcohol, expensive glassware or the fancy garnish. Arguably one of the most important ingredients of a drink is ice! Because when it melts, it becomes part of the drink. You can mix the perfect cocktail, have the best ingredients and follow the recipe to the letter, but without the right kind of ice that drink will lack the excellence you are trying to create. Since it is so essential, ice deserves more than a little attention. If you're using cubes that have been in the freezer for weeks, it's time to step up your game. Because better ice really does make better cocktails!

Spheres or king cubes are best suited for drinks like negroni as it maintains a consistently cold temperature with less dilution. (Photo via Unsplash)

Ice role

It's easy to think that the sole purpose of ice is to keep a drink cool. But it has a far greater role to play believe bar professionals. From binding fresh aromas to watering down intense flavours, ice can at times elevate a cocktail from one rank to another. “Ice plays an important role as the right temperature is key to a good cocktail. The right kind of ice adds strength and texture. As the ice melts, it forms a part of the drink. Not having the right amount of ice in a drink is like serving a dish at room temperature. The food will be good, but the flavours will be unexpressive,” says Jezan Limzerwala, associate director of F&B, The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai.

When a cocktail is shaken or stirred with ice, the ice breaks down and adds water to the drink. This dilution marries the drink's flavours while mellowing the alcohol and heavy fruit flavours to create a smoother and more enjoyable beverage. With the continued craft cocktail trend, the move toward superior ice is becoming a requirement, as it can make the difference between a good drink and a great one.

Ice historyIce was a rarity for many centuries and a luxury reserved for the wealthy. Europeans needed to endure long arduous journeys to the alps to find ice and transport it back on donkeys. Boston based businessman Frederic Tudor, aptly nicknamed as The Ice King, revolutionised the ice trade in 1806 by harvesting ice blocks from New England’s lakes. After suffering from huge financial losses when most of his ice melted during voyages, his business bounced back when he started packaging ice using sawdust. By the time Tudor died in 1864, Americans and Europeans had already developed a taste for icy-cold drinks. Jerry Thomas’ book, The Bartender’s Guide, was published two years earlier. The modern cocktail culture could never thrive without these pioneers of ice.

The most commonly used ice are cubes and bullet-shaped. (Photo via Unsplash)

Size matters

From slow-melting blocks to refreshing pebbles and crushed ice, bartenders employ ice in their drinks with a set motive. “Cocktails like Old Fashioned, Manhattan, and Negronis are best served with a single big cube to control the dilution. This kind of cube helps you enjoy your drink slowly, giving each sip a uniform taste for over 20 minutes. The large cube helps keep the glass chilled for longer,” explains Pradyumna Shanker, chief mixologist at The St Regis Goa Resort.

When a drink calls for rapid chilling and high dilution, most bars use crushed ice. “This type of ice melts fast and is most suited for tropical drinks like juleps, tiki drinks, that are consumed quickly, like a caiprinha, caiproska, mojito or a frozen margarita. Crushed ice also adds much texture to the drink, making it uber-refreshing. If your fridge can serve crushed ice, then nothing like that, else you can get the same effect by crushing cubes in a bag, clean towel, or blender,” says Shanker.

Spheres or king cubes are the leading craft cocktail ice types in bars today. They are ideal for maintaining a consistently cold temperature with less dilution. This shape of ice is perfect for spirits in rocks glasses. For instance, whisky often uses a spherical shape of ice because it melts slower due to its geometry. “Using the right ice with your single malt intensifies the taste of the whisky. If you’re a beginner, ice can reduce some of the stronger flavours in a whisky and make it easier to drink. If you belong to the connoisseurs’ club, you might want to choose ice very wisely because ice can have a numbing effect, meaning you get the lesser character in your dram to enjoy,” says Angad Singh Gandhi, Glenfiddich India Brand Ambassador. And remember, when it comes to ice, more is less. More ice, less dilution (that’s the Law of Thermodynamics and not because the bartender wants to scam you to buy more drinks!). The couple of lonely ice cubes you might find in a drink will dilute a lot faster than a nice, tall glass packed to the rafters with fresh ice.

Clearly, the ice you use is just as important in your tipple as the booze and the juice.

When a drink calls for rapid chilling and high dilution, most bars use crushed ice. (Photo via Unsplash)

Make at homeIce should always be fresh, clean and clear. Clear cubes indicate purity. Cloudy ice forms because of impurities in the water and because oxygen bubbles get trapped. Oxygen in your ice will make it melt quicker and impurities can impart flavour into your drink.

Use boiled and distilled water to make ice. Hot water also freezes more slowly, producing clear and smooth ice. Cold water chills quickly and produces brittle ice with lots of air bubbles trapped inside.

Avoid storing ice in the freezer near foods like fish or anything else you don't want to taste in your next highball.

Always use an ice scoop, never hands or glass.