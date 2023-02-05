English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsLifestyle

    On the rocks: Why the ice in your cocktail can make or break the drink

    The role of ice goes beyond just cooling the drink. The size and shape of the ice has a significant effect on the drink. It also adds aesthetics and makes the consistency of the drink ideal.

    Nivedita Jayaram Pawar
    February 05, 2023 / 01:29 AM IST
    Whisky often uses a spherical shape of ice because it melts slower due to its geometry. (Photo via Unsplash)

    Whisky often uses a spherical shape of ice because it melts slower due to its geometry. (Photo via Unsplash)

    What’s the most important ingredient in a drink? No, it’s not alcohol, expensive glassware or the fancy garnish. Arguably one of the most important ingredients of a drink is ice! Because when it melts, it becomes part of the drink. You can mix the perfect cocktail, have the best ingredients and follow the recipe to the letter, but without the right kind of ice that drink will lack the excellence you are trying to create. Since it is so essential, ice deserves more than a little attention. If you're using cubes that have been in the freezer for weeks, it's time to step up your game. Because better ice really does make better cocktails!

    Spheres or king cubes are best suited for drinks like negroni as it maintains a consistently cold temperature with less dilution. (Photo via Unsplash) Spheres or king cubes are best suited for drinks like negroni as it maintains a consistently cold temperature with less dilution. (Photo via Unsplash)

    Ice role
    It's easy to think that the sole purpose of ice is to keep a drink cool. But it has a far greater role to play believe bar professionals. From binding fresh aromas to watering down intense flavours, ice can at times elevate a cocktail from one rank to another. “Ice plays an important role as the right temperature is key to a good cocktail. The right kind of ice adds strength and texture. As the ice melts, it forms a part of the drink. Not having the right amount of ice in a drink is like serving a dish at room temperature. The food will be good, but the flavours will be unexpressive,” says Jezan Limzerwala, associate director of F&B, The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai.

    When a cocktail is shaken or stirred with ice, the ice breaks down and adds water to the drink. This dilution marries the drink's flavours while mellowing the alcohol and heavy fruit flavours to create a smoother and more enjoyable beverage. With the continued craft cocktail trend, the move toward superior ice is becoming a requirement, as it can make the difference between a good drink and a great one.