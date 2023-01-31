English
    Funnycontrol | Budget expectations of an MBA (so they make total sense)

    If we could pay taxes in aloo tikki burgers, if IT folk could get sops in this season of layoffs, if spending on stand-up comedy could be made 80D deductible and if we divestment could begin with that 1980s fax machine still on the equipments lists of many PSUs...

    Vikram Poddar
    January 31, 2023 / 07:34 PM IST
    Because a population without a sense of humour would be no fun at all. (Image: Nathan Anderson via Unsplash)

    Dear FM,

    I am awaiting the outcome of your budget announcements with the same enthusiasm as the box office collection numbers for Pathaan. In the case of Pathaan it will at least be better than Zero, metaphorically and literally. But this is the year of tech layoffs, so I hope you will provide some relief for our over-pampered IT population. For whom the pandemic was a bonanza and the only thing they needed vaccination against was even higher salaries. From the glories of work from home pay hikes, they are now willing to hike to work so they can continue to afford a home. I suggest you grant them some relief. Because if we have an army of unemployed IT folk, they will indulge in cybercrime. And I really don’t want them stealing data from my personal folder C:\OnlyFinance\CapitalGains\Personal.

    There is a lot of talk about how you might raise the Long-Term Capital Gains Tax on equities. Luckily, I strictly followed the advice of every financial influencer and market pundit who told me we have decoupled from the global economy so I invested in Indian stocks at a rate higher than  Suryakumar Yadav’s strike rate. Those influencers are now busy decoupling from their own influence. While my portfolio has completely decoupled from any capital gains whatsoever. So I encourage you to go ahead with this tax increase in the name of social media justice.

    There is also hope that you will push for affordable housing. As a Mumbaikar, you usually have a choice between affordable or housing. The brokers offer you houses with garbage dump view, slum view or no view. Extra for parking, though you may have to sell your car to afford the parking space.