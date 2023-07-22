10 best bang-for-your-buck phone cases

Burrano Nillkin Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 case, Rs 2,029.

If you were heavily into the HBO show Succession till the last season, you might have come across a cool tweet in April about four levels of wealth: 1. No debt 2. No checking prices at restaurants 3. No checking prices at hotels 4. No phone case on the iPhone. Time magazine called ‘ditching a phone case’ a symbol of Stealth Wealth.



the four levels of wealth:

1. No debt

2. No checking prices at restaurants

3. No checking prices at hotels

4. No phone case on iPhone

— gaut (@0xgaut) April 26, 2023

It’s unlikely you will find too many people in India going ‘case less’. We all love our smartphones to remain scratch-free. Even as smartphones continue to make progress on all aspects including build quality, an accidental drop could still cause a dent that leaves your phone scarred for life. While most smartphone brands come with their original accessories which are probably the best options to protect your phone, they always come at a premium. If you’re like most users and like to swap your cases or find the best deals on a smartphone case, our list is a good starting point:

1. GRIPP Clear Mag-safe case for iPhone 14: if you want to show off your funky yellow iPhone, you might need a good clear case. This one’s a great spin on a classic iPhone transparent MagSafe silicon case. The TPU bumper offers extra grip and extra drop protection. It’s also anti-scratch and comes with an anti-yellowing UV coating. (Rs 1,690)

GRIPP Clear Mag-safe case for iPhone 14, Rs 1,690

2. ESR case for Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with kickstand: one can never overstate the advantage of a kickstand in a smartphone case. Whether you need to catch up on your favourite show on a flight or need to dial into a Teams call from the lounge, it’s always handy. This case comes with military-grade protection and three stand modes. (Rs 1,329)

3. Burrano Nillkin Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 case: the Z Fold 4 offers support for Samsung’s S-Pen but there’s no provision to embed it into the phone. That’s why this case (that also comes with a concealed kickstand and a slide camera cover) that offers room for Samsung’s handy stylus is a great option if you don’t mind the extra heft. (Rs 2,029)

4. CASEOLOGY Parallax Back cover case for Samsung Galaxy Z4 Flip: doesn’t add too much weight but complements the Z Flip 4 with its edgy 3D design. This patterned design also provides enhanced ergonomics and a secure grip with extra raised bezels for the screen (Rs 1,874)

CASEOLOGY Parallax Back cover case for Samsung Galaxy Z4 Flip, Rs 1.874.

5. Casedodo thin case for the iPhone 13 mini: if you're still using your 2022 iPhone 13 mini, it’s because of its lightweight form. That’s one reason I like this ultra-thin case that's almost invisible (especially the frosted transparent variant) - it's 0.5 mm thin and weighs just a few grams. (Rs 575)

Casedodo thin case for the iPhone 13 mini, Rs 575.

6. Spigen Liquid Air Back Cover Case for Google Pixel 7 Pro: this case comes in multiple colours and textures – I’m partial to the patterned, matte black option. An air cushion technology protects your phone against accidental falls, while the anti-slip matte surface offers a better grip (Rs 669)

Spigen Liquid Air Back Cover Case for Google Pixel 7 Pro, Rs 669.

7. Stare Labs MagSafe Vegan leather case for the iPhone 14 Pro Max: I’m a fan of the original iPhone leather cases that age really well over time. This case is a good option for iPhone users seeking a leather case under Rs 2K, and comes in a wide range of colours. (Rs 1,799)

Stare Labs MagSafe Vegan leather case for the iPhone 14 Pro Max, Rs 1,799.

8. Amozo Slim Fabric Texture case for OnePlus 11: there’s something elegant about fabric cases done right. This case is finished with a flexible material that’s equally durable. The raised bezels lift the camera off flat surfaces offering extra protection. (Rs 379)

Amozo Slim Fabric Texture case for OnePlus 11, Rs 379.

9. Myxtur Van Gogh Case for iPhone 14 Plus: one of the many tempered glass-back cases from Myxtur that stand out in a crowd. We like the Bedroom (By Van Gogh) that plays out well on the larger iPhone 14 Plus case with a glossy finish. (Rs 599)

10. Daily Objects City Tag Glass Case for Xiaomi 13 Pro: perfect if you like to wear your city identity on your sleeve – a phone cover in this case. We dig the cool tag design that’s available for multiple Indian cities and smartphones. (Rs 599)

Daily Objects City Tag Glass Case for Xiaomi 13 Pro, Rs 599