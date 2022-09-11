English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsLifestyle

    Unless you live in a country, you are never going to be able to do real business there: Sushi & More’s Harry Hakuei Kosato

    Harry Kosato, founder of sushi chain Sushi & More, on completing 11 years, and his plans to open a sushi school.

    Gita Hari
    September 11, 2022 / 04:11 PM IST
    Harry Hakuei Kosato moved to India 15 years ago and set up Sushi & More to offer relatively affordable sushi 11 years ago.

    Harry Hakuei Kosato moved to India 15 years ago and set up Sushi & More to offer relatively affordable sushi 11 years ago.

    Harry Hakuei Kosato, the founder of Sushi & More, set up operations in India over a decade ago as a Japanese cuisine delivery and takeaway restaurant specialising in vegetarian and non-vegetarian sushi.

    Today, he also runs an aligned domain in the sales of Kikkoman India - a Japanese sauce brand - as director and India representative of Kikkoman India.

    Edited excerpts from an interview:

    What was the vision when you set up Sushi & More in India 11 years ago?

    I found people’s love for luxury, consumption, growth was expanding and it always felt like something interesting was waiting to happen. First, I wanted good sushi for me. Then I felt I can’t do that for me only, must do it for more. So 3.1 million bites of sushi and 11-plus years later, I think the vision is living the dream, and our Sushi and More customers are all enjoying sushi as much as I enjoy Sushi and More.

    Close

    Related stories

    It was set up in Mumbai first. We started the revolution in the sushi space for affordable sushi which is consistent.

    How easy or difficult was it, being an expat, to set up a business in India, especially in a food segment that is considered upscale and an acquired taste?

    I have always tried to be a local in any country, not an expat per se. Because unless you live in a country, you are never going to be able to do real business.

    Nothing comes easy. Human resources, cash, training, marketing, sourcing, everything in hindsight was challenging. Because of our amazing team, which is really capable and forward-thinking as well as resourceful, we could handle roadblocks with ease!

    How did Sushi & More do during the pandemic?

    We thought about quitting. About throwing everything away. But my wife said everything will come to pass, and that Indians will eat Sushi and more. Which is exactly what happened. We doubled our business during the pandemic.

    Sushi is in. It is arguably the most “in” food now in India as it is more accessible. More players, more competition means bigger market potential. But Sushi & More is the pioneer. Over the next ten years, Sushi & More plans to grow its business throughout India by opening over 100 outlets, thanks to its sustainable packaging and continuously changing menu.

    Sushi and Kikkoman sauce

    What next?

    While growing slowly over the last decade-and-a-half we have four definitive verticals - a central kitchen that supplies home deliveries, the second is kiosks (like the one recently opened in Mumbai’s Jio Mall) third we have a catering division for private events and lastly a partnership model, which has enabled us to expand to Delhi with Quorum Club. We currently have eight restaurants and are looking at five more openings—one more in Mumbai, one in Bengaluru, followed by Ahmedabad, Pune, and Nashik. This year we are going to start the sushi school of India to educate, train and create brilliant sushi chefs.
    Gita Hari is an independent writer in the food, travel, lifestyle space. She is also a wellness food curator for premium hotels.
    Tags: #food #sushi
    first published: Sep 11, 2022 04:10 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.