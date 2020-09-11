Here’s a made-in-India TikTok alternative that lets you shop while watching videos

KIKO TV, a made-in-India platform, has something new, and something borrowed.

While there are several platforms that either offer video-sharing or social commerce, KIKO TV is the only one that allows its users to do both -- upload and watch videos, and shop -- on the same app.

“The idea primarily was to be a marketplace for sellers. Then, we wanted customers to engage with video content. With current engagement being high on video, we added the video-sharing platform. To drive transactions, we wanted to give users more than just in-app shopping. And through video-sharing, we are in a way, making them learn how to transact on a video-shopping app,” Alok Chawla, Chief Marketing Officer, KIKO TV, told Moneycontrol.

A Made-in-India TikTok alternative and more

Users can create and watch content like TikTok or any other video- sharing app.

Since its launch in June this year, the platform has recorded 100,000 downloads and Chawla said that the anti-China sentiment in India is driving KIKO TV’s installs.

The Indian government, on July 29, had banned 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, Helo and WeChat.

Then, on September 2, the government banned another 118 Chinese apps, including PUBG.

Since the ban in July, many local platforms, especially in the video- sharing space, like Chingari, Mitron, Roposo and Bolo Indya have gained more traction in terms of downloads, viewership and content creation.

When it comes to content creation, around 80,000 videos in Hindi and English have been created on KIKO TV, with creators making over 300 videos daily.

“Videos on the platform are around comedy, workout, travel, food, education, fashion and makeup, and product reviews. As far as language is concerned, currently it is only Hindi and English, with 80 percent content in Hindi. Only the very young audience is consuming content in English. When it comes to regional languages, we need more influencers to expand,” said Chawla.

A new style of selling

Like creators, sellers are also making videos about their products which is helping them on the platform.

“So far, we have on-boarded 20 sellers and are in talks with 100 more. The platform aims to add 1,000 sellers by the end of this year,” he said.

In August, the platform recorded gross merchandise volume (GMV) worth Rs 28 lakh. It sells home-use products, electronics, health care products, among others.

When it comes to the supply side, it is like any other e-commerce platform.

“We have a back-end panel, where sellers get the order and also allocate the logistics partner to the seller. This partner picks up the order from the seller and delivers it to the customer. There are 21,000 pin codes that we can serve across India,” explained Chawla.

So far, only consumers from larger markets have come on the platform to shop. But KIKO’s aim is to attract buyers from smaller markets.

“Smaller markets are our focus, both for video-sharing as well as in-app shopping, especially social commerce. Tier-II, -III cities are expected to bring in the next big wave in social commerce. These are first-time online buyers who need more engagement to know how a product will work. And that is what a video platform can offer. We are putting our energy on acquiring customers from smaller towns,” added Chawla.

A feature that will allow sellers and buyers to connect live is on the works.

Social commerce not new, but in trend

While KIKO TV is the only app that offers both video-sharing and social commerce so far, there are platforms in India that have introduced consumers to social commerce.

Platforms like BulBul and Mall 91 offer live video-based shopping experience.

Platforms like Meesho, Simsim and GlowRoad are also in the social buying space. Hence, social commerce, which combines e-commerce and social media experience, is not new in India.

In fact, it started picking up pace in India since 2018 on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and TikTok. It is expected to be a $100-billion market in India by 2025, according to industry estimates.

There are around 120 social commerce companies in India. When it comes to homegrown social commerce firms, they have reportedly got on board over 10 million sellers. This signals that the market is crowded.

This is why Gautam Madhavan, Founder & CEO, MAD Influence, an influencer-marketing firm thinks that it will be difficult for KIKO TV to break in.

However, he said that “considering the popularity of short video platforms currently, it’s a safe bet to assume that video-sharing will incline users to the platform. Although KIKO TV’s idea of presenting products in the form of videos is not unique, it is still new for the Indian market.”