Forbes 30 Under 30, 2022 | Rahi Chadda: 'We’re heading towards a more realistic image of beauty'

Rahi Chadda. (Photo: Twitter)

Forbes magazine recognised supermodel Rahi Chadda early this year in the 2022 class of 30 Under 30 for “upping the South Asian representation in (the) luxury fashion world.” While Chadda, 29, read law at the university, followed by a master’s in economics, he entered the fashion world to fulfil his boyhood dreams. He now rules the industry. Becoming the first brown male ambassador of Dior Beauty is just one of the many accolades he has bagged. In this interview, he talks about what fashion and beauty mean to him. Edited excerpts:

What significance do you place in being recognised as Forbes 30 Under 30?

It is a huge accomplishment. What I love about the Forbes brand is that they are so diverse and inclusive. And this year’s class has a range of inspirational talent, so it’s great to be part of the list.

How did you decide to change gears and become a fashion model and influencer from a lawyer?

I didn’t grow up in an environment where people were part of the creative industry, but I loved art and fashion. So, when I was done with my degrees, I sort of felt that now I have done what I needed to do for my parents, and it was time to live my dream. Also, I couldn’t see myself in an office environment — that was just not me, and I am really glad that I had the courage to give my dreams a chance.

Do you have any role models, were you inspired by anyone?

Growing up in the West, I didn’t have anyone to look up to because there weren’t any South Asian creators out there. But that really fuelled me with a desire to enter this industry — to be the role model that I wanted to see.

What does fashion mean to you?

To me, fashion is a creative tool of expression — it’s how you represent yourself to the world with the kinds of clothes you wear and with the way you portray yourself. Fashion really allowed me to enhance my personality. It gave me a sense of drive and purpose, and it’s something that I love. You really have to love what you do to get up every morning and get going.

How do you see the industry becoming responsive to conversations on body positivity?

I think discussions on body positivity were much needed. Even from the time I entered the industry, there has been a huge change with regards to diversity, inclusivity, and the importance of representation, body inclusivity in particular. We’re heading towards a more realistic image of beauty, which really does come in all different shapes and sizes. And it is not just one body type that can represent an entire nation or population of the world, so, the fact that we’re being more realistic within the industry is so amazing and important to recognise.

Fashion models’ Instagram aesthetics do affect people, who try to emulate them. How different is the reality from what people see on their social media feeds?

An important thing to realise before we see images on social media is that there are so many external factors — like editing — that are behind the production of those perfect images on social media. What we should be teaching the new generation is to be comfortable and confident with themselves. It is not easy though; it comes with age and experience. We can, however, train ourselves to love and take care of ourselves not by becoming obsessed with ourselves but in a healthy way. For example, I work out as much as I can, so, we should have a healthy mindset behind everything that we do.

On that note, how pressurising is it for you as a social media influencer?

It is only as pressurising as you make it. And we do end up comparing ourselves with others, which is very hard to avoid but we’re all guilty of that, so, it’s important to have the right role models to look up to.

I try to use social media in a positive way. It has connected me to people, communities, and audiences of different kinds and I use it to share my creativity with the outside world. Like everything, it has its downsides, too, as there are occupational hazards you can’t deny or ignore. But it’s all that you make of it.

Sometimes, models look like clones of each other. How then are you able to stand out?

If you have the right message, delivered with good intentions, and if you want to drive a positive change then people definitely see that. I never came (into this industry) with the intention to stand out. I loved taking photos and fashion, but communicating the right message came later when I was able to build an audience for myself. I want them to know the real me — to tell them that there is a real person not just a social media image, so anything authentic and honest helps.

What do you do to unwind and detoxicate yourself since you are a part of a 24x7 industry?

I read. I read about psychology a lot. I am currently reading The Power of Your Subconscious Mind (1963). It is so fascinating. In this industry, it can be very saturating, so, reading such books really helps me compartmentalise my thoughts and drive positive change in my life.