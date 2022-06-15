Father's Day 2022 | Best gadgets to gift to technophile Dads

The S Pen is one of the headline features of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

1. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Arguably the best Android smartphone you can gift your Dad. The S Pen is one of the headline features and comes with a whole new bag of tricks. The major talking point of the S22 Ultra isn’t just the S Pen; it’s ‘Nightography’, the Ultra comes with a 2.4um pixel sensor that allows the rear camera lenses to capture more light and data for great lowlight results. We also dig the immersive 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a peak brightness of 1750 nits. Rs 109,999 onwards

2. Sennheiser CX Plus

Combines Sennheiser’s audio expertise with an ergonomic design. These buds feel light in your ears while the ultra-slim can fit into the tightest jeans. Sennheiser has added a True Response transducer to complement the 7mm dynamic drivers for a well-defined sound stage. The ANC feature shuts out external sounds even in noisy environments like flights while the 24-hour battery life makes it perfect for business trips. Rs 12,990

3. Sonos Roam

Don’t let the lightweight form factor (just above 400 gm) fool you. This one punches way above its weight and footprint, and is one of the best portable lightweight Bluetooth speakers. The audio set-up combines two Class-H amplifiers, a mid-woofer that maximises low-end output and also delivers faithful playback of mid-range frequencies and a tweeter that creates crisp high frequencies. It’s also splash proof for those poolside parties - it's got IP67 certification. Rs 19,999

4. Apple Watch SE

Perfect for the first time Apple Watch user and iPhone users. The SE offers many of the key features on the top-of-the-line Apple Watch Series 7 and will soon get a step up to Watch OS 9, the newest version of Apple’s Watch-specific OS with a slew of new wellness features. You get the same workout tracking modes and notifications for high and low heart rate. The GPS + Cellular model allows users to leave their iPhone at home and still stay connected during a run or at the gym. Rs 29,900 onwards

5. ASUS Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition

Just what you need for the ‘space geek’ Dad. This new ultra-portable laptop celebrates 25 years of the MIR space mission with space explorations inspired design. It boasts of an aluminium alloy design with Zero-G Titanium finish and a customisable 3.5-inch OLED ZenVision display on the lid. Powered by top-of-the-line 12th Gen Intel H series processors, this notebook has all the firepower to get stuff done. It features a vibrant 14-inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800 pixels) 90Hz OLED touchscreen with an impressive 92 percent screen: body ratio and a taller 16:10 screen aspect ratio. Rs 1,69,990

6. GoPro Hero 10 Black

If your Dad is an adrenaline seeker, the newest GoPro is all he needs to capture those high-octane moments. It comes with an enhanced camera system that can shoot high-res video with up to 5.3L resolution at 60 fps (frames per second), allowing you to maintain serious detail even as you zoom in. Lowlight photography has been enhanced with fine details, realistic textures and fantastic contrast. A new 8x slow-mo mode allows you to shoot at 2.7K. A removable, rechargeable 1720 mAh battery offers longer shooting periods. Rs 49,990

7. Fitbit Charge 5

If your Dad is still not ready to give up his heirloom watch, the Charge 5 is a great workaround. It’s probably the most versatile activity tracker you can buy. We dig the premium aluminium build with a vibrant 1.04-inch OLED. Aside from in-built GPS, it’s the wellness features that set it apart. There’s an EDA sensor (for stress levels), a temperature sensor that measures skin temperature variation and ECG monitoring. Rs 14,999

Product render of Fitbit, 3QTR view.

8. BenQ X3000i

For all those sporty Dads who love big screen live sporting action, this projector debuted at CES 2022. The X3000i projector features a native 4K (3,840x2,160 pixels) picture quality with a 60Hz refresh rate and 16ms response time, with support for HDR10 and HLG support, and a contrast ratio of 50,00,000:1. Colours are quite brilliant. BenQ has packed the projector with in-built 10W BenQ treVolo speakers with Bongiovi Digital Power Station (DPS) algorithm for real-time sound optimisation. Rs 4,00,000

9. Xiaomi Pad 5

The Xiaomi Pad 5 has pitched itself as a serious iPad alternative with equal emphasis on work and play. Xiaomi’s productivity pitch hinges on MIUI for Pad, a tab-specific user interface with split screens and floating windows that make multi-tasking easier. You can also add the Pad Keyboard and Smart Pen (optional accessories) for serious productivity. The 10.95-inch (1600 x 2560 pixels / 275 PPI) WQHD+ display features a 120Hz refresh rate with a peak brightness of 500 nits. Rs 26,999 onwards

10. OnePlus 10R

The perfect cure for manic Mondays. The 150W battery on the top-end Endurance Edition takes just 17 minutes to power the device from 0 to 100 percent. The 10R looks elegant in Sierra Black with its clean lines and matte finish; we also approve of edgy rear camera design. The 6.7-inch display Fluid OLED display is ultra-smooth while the triple rear cam combines a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and 2MP macro lens. Rs 38,999 onwards