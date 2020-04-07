LG G-series smartphones arriving on May 15, G9 spotted on Geekbench

LG is reportedly gearing up to launch its next G-series smartphones sometime in April. Naver News, a Korean news outlet, claimed that LG would be unveiling its G-series smartphones on May 15.

The report claimed that LG made the announcement about the launch date at a product briefing held with three Korean telecom operators. In addition, the new LG G-series phones will be powered by Snapdragon 7 series chipsets and support 5G connectivity. Previous reports suggested that LG will replace its flagship G-series models with a new smartphone series.

However, a recent spotting on Geekbench listed an unknown LG smartphone bearing the LM-G900N model number, which could refer to the LG G9. As per the listing, the phone was powered by the latest processor codenamed ‘Lito’. The processor boasted a 1.8 GHz clocks speed and achieved a single-core score of 506 points and a multi-core score of 1,545 points.

The LG device also featured 8GB of RAM and ran on Android 10. The recorded scores suggest that the phone will indeed be powered by a mid-range processor rather than a flagship Qualcomm chip.

According to the report by NashvilleChatterClass, the listed LG phone further confirms previous rumours that Qualcomm was working on four new SoC’s codenamed Scuba, Bengal, Lito and Lagoon. While there are little details about these chipsets, it does seem like the LG G9 5G will be powered by Snapdragon 7 series chipset.

Opting to launch the LG G9 at a premium mid-range price point will allow the South Korean smartphone maker to introduce the device at a more aggressive price point.