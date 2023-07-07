SpiceJet vs Kalanithi Maran: SC refuses to grant additional time to SpiceJet to comply with its order

SpiceJet

The Supreme Court on July 7 refused to grant additional time to low- cost airline SpiceJet to make payments to Kalanithi Maran to comply with its order from February.

The court pulled up SpiceJet for filing the application and noted that SpiceJet was pursuing a luxury litigation and said it will not grant any extension to SpiceJet as commercial morale must be upheld.

In February 2023, SC disposed of the case directing that SpiceJet’s Rs 270-crore bank guarantee be encashed and asking the airline to pay Rs 75 crore towards interest within three months.

However, in May, Maran moved Delhi High Court stating that SpiceJet has not complied with the order of the Supreme Court. The Delhi High thus directed SpiceJet to pay the entire amount of interest of Rs. 380 crore to Maran as they had not complied with the SC’s order, despite SpiceJet saying they had moved a petition seeking an extension of the three-month period.

Background:

In February 2015, Maran and KAL Airways, his investment vehicle, transferred their 58.46 percent in SpiceJet to Ajay Singh, the current Chairman and Managing Director (CMD). Singh, a co-founder of SpiceJet, took on the airline’s liabilities of around Rs 1,500 crore.

As part of the agreement, Maran and KAL Airways said they paid SpiceJet Rs 679 crore for issuing warrants and preference shares. However, Maran alleged that the warrants and preference shares were not allotted and initiated arbitration proceedings against SpiceJet and Ajay Singh.

In July 2018, an arbitration panel rejected Maran’s claim of damages of Rs 1,323 crore for not issuing warrants to him and KAL Airways, but awarded him a refund of Rs 579 crore plus interest. SpiceJet was permitted to furnish a bank guarantee for Rs 329 crore and make a cash deposit of the remaining sum of Rs 250 crore.

Maran moved the Delhi HC to enforce the arbitral award. The HC, in September 2020, ruled in favour of Maran and directed SpiceJet to deposit Rs 243 crore. However, the apex court stayed the order in November 2020.