'Have responded to Go First's proposal today', DGCA tells Delhi High Court

Go First Delhi HC

The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) informed a two-judge bench of the Delhi High Court on July 12 that they have responded to grounded airline Go First's proposal to recommence operations along with its audit report.

Anjana Gosain, the lawyer who appeared for DGCA, told the high court that they have also pointed out certain shortcomings in Go First's proposal and the airline's Resolution Professional (RP) is to respond to them in a time-bound manner.

Gosain further informed the court that if DGCA is satisfied with the RP's response, it may take a further one week to 10 days for the airline to be given permission to recommence its operations considering the processes involved.

A senior DGCA official told Moneycontrol that shortcomings in Go First's proposal to restart operations included the lack of clarity on the availability of spare parts to maintain aircraft operations and an uncertain timeline for deliveries of engines to expand operations.

"Once Go First responds to queries pointed out in their proposal to restart operations. The DGCA will take around 15 days to clear the airline to restart operations," the DGCA official said.

He added that Go First will first be permitted to sell tickets to customers after carrying out a proving flight and a week after ticket sales are permitted the airline will be permitted to fly again, if Go First meets all required criteria.

The official added that the DGCA will ensure that lessors of Go First are permitted timely inspection of their aircraft based on the order by the Delhi High Court.

DGCA in court today made the statement in an appeal filed by Go First against the order of the single judge permitting the airline's lessors to inspect and carry out maintenance of aircrafts.

The High Court also restrained Go First's resolution professionals and employees from removing, replacing and taking out any part or component of the leased aircraft without the express permission of the lessors.

July 4 started the special audit of the facilities of Go First, which has sought approval for restarting operations. A team of officials from the DGCA started the special audit of the facilities of Go First in Mumbai on Tuesday, according to an airline executive.

On May 22, the NCLAT upheld the NCLT's order admitting Go First's plea for insolvency.

On May 10, the principal bench of the NCLT in Delhi accepted Go First's voluntary plea to initiate an insolvency resolution process. The tribunal appointed an IRP, suspended the board, and imposed a moratorium on the airline's financial obligations.