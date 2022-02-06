MARKET NEWS

    Lata Mangeshkar: Awards and recognitions received by the legendary singer

    Lata Mangeshkar had received Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 2001.

    February 06, 2022 / 11:23 AM IST
    Lata Mangeshkar had also received the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award.

    Lata Mangeshkar, who died at a Mumbai hospital at 92, was considered one of Indian cinema's greatest singers.

    She was a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 2001 and received several other awards, including the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards.

    Here's a list of the awards and recognitions she received in her seven decade-long career:

    Lata Mangeshkar Awards


    Lata Mangeshkar, who mesmerised millions with her golden voice, had tested positive for coronavirus, was admitted to the ICU of Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital last month.


    Her sister Usha Mangeshkar told news agency PTI on Sunday morning, "Lata Mangeshkar is dead."




    The news has triggered an outpouring of grief on social media.


    Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled."


    Actor Akshay Kumar tweeted, "Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hain, Gar Yaad Rahe…and how can one forget such a voice! Deeply saddened by the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar ji, my sincere condolences and prayers. Om Shanti."


    President Ram Nath Kovind also condoled her death. "A Bharat Ratna, Lata-Ji’s accomplishments will remain incomparable," the President said.


    Author Anand Ranganathan tweeted, "In the passing away of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar, India has lost her voice, her soul. She may have words but how can they be expressed so beautifully ever again?"


    Starting her career at the age of 13 in 1942 with songs in her mother tongue Marathi, Lata Mangeshkar has sung over 30,000 songs in several Indian languages in an over seven-decade career.
    first published: Feb 6, 2022 10:59 am
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.