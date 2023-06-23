Laid off from HCL, software developer turns Rapido driver to get job leads

Former HCL employee turns Rapido driver (Image tweeted by @loveneeshdhir)

A software developer who lost his job at HCL is not letting the setback define him. Srinivas Rapolu has already found another gig – working as a driver for bike taxi aggregator Rapido – which he hopes will be a stepping stone to better things.

The former HCL employee is now driving Rapido around Bengaluru to get leads on any Java developer openings. In his new role as a Rapido driver, Rapolu met Loveneesh Dhir, another techie who gave his job search a boost by sharing his story and CV on Twitter.

“My Rapido guy is a Java developer recently laid off from HCL driving rapido to get leads for any java developer openings,” Dhir shared on Twitter as he asked his followers to take a look at Rapolu’s CV and message him for any jobs.

“I have his cv. DM if you have any relevant openings,” Dhir added, calling the incident his “peak Bengaluru” moment.

His post has collected over 1 lakh views and hundreds of comments – some praising Dhir for helping in the Rapido driver’s job search, others sharing job openings and some detractors calling it a gimmick for publicity.

“This is not a tweet gimmic,” Dhir clarified as he shared a link to Rapolu’s CV. The CV reveals that Srinivas Rapolu started working at HCL in September 2020 and lost his job this month - in June 2023.

Rapolu is one of thousands of young professionals who have turned to the internet to aid in their job search. With a recent wave of layoffs across industries, especially in the IT sector, several unemployed youngsters turned to LinkedIn for help, while others, like Rapolu, found alternative jobs.