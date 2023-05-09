Kumar Mangalam Birla visits Goa with family to inaugurate temple. See pics

Kumar Mangalam Birla with nephew Vedant Birla at the inauguration of the new Birla temple in Goa.

Kumar Mangalam Birla was in Goa with his family last weekend to inaugurate a new Birla temple dedicated to Radha and Krishna at the Birla Institute of Tech & Science (BITS Pilani) campus. Photos of the outing were shared by the industrialist's nephew Vedant Birla.

"With my uncle Kumarmangalam Birla chacha last week. All branches of the Birla family flew in to Goa for the day, for the inauguration of the new Birla Mandir at the BITS Pilani (Birla Institute of Tech & Science) campus. This is one of the over 30 Birla Temples spread pan India," he tweeted with the pictures.



— Vedant Birla (@birla_vedant) May 8, 2023

Vedant Birla is the son of Yash Birla Group chairperson Yashovardhan Birla and his wife Avanti. In one of the photos Vedant Birla is seen posing with uncle and Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla.

The inauguration of the temple comes a month after the industrialist received a Padma Bhushan for his contribution to the industry.

The new Birla temple is expected to help boost tourism in the state as it will be one of the tourist attractions in the country, as per local reports. Goa's chief minister Dr Pramod Sawant also shared a few photos and videos of the temple.

“I congratulate and thank the Birla group for building the grand and beautiful Radha Krishna temple in Goa,” he tweeted.



Participated in the Pran Pratishtha of the Radha Krishna Temple- Birla Mandir, built by Birla Group at the hands of Param Pujya Jyotish Peethadhishwar Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swamishri Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati Ji Maharaj at Zuari Nagar. Took blessings from Param Pujya… pic.twitter.com/BuenFqIuyj

— Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) May 3, 2023

"The Radhakrishna Temple built by the Birla family promises to be a magnificent addition to the country's list of culturally significant tourist attractions," the chief minister added in a separate tweet.

