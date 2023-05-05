King Charles had no clue what a cling wrap was, hates off-season strawberries, claim reports

King Charles's dietary quirks have again made headlines before his coronation.

As King Charles awaits his coronation, his dietary quirks have once again made headlines. In Tom Bower’s 2018 book about the then Prince Charles, titled “Rebel Prince,” an excerpt was published in the Guardian, revealing that Charles didn’t know what cling wrap was and was allegedly taken aback when he first saw it.

“He walked into the dining room and shrieked. Fearing the worst, Camilla dashed in after him. ‘What’s this?’ asked her husband, pointing at the food,” the excerpt reads.

It’s unclear whether this is fact or just a rumour, as Clarence House did not comment on it at the time.

However, some of his other dietary peculiarities have been confirmed by Carolyn Robb, a former chef who worked him for 11 years starting 1989. Robb stated that Charles hated food that wasn’t in season, particularly strawberries.

She also shared that the king would write little notes complimenting her food, showing his appreciation for her hard work. The Independent also reported that the monarch was also fond of eggs.

One of the key areas of focus for King Charles post-coronation will be his commitment to environmental issues. He has been a vocal advocate for sustainability and conservation for many years, and he has made it clear that this will be a key priority during his reign.

King Charles love for the environment reflect in his dietary choices. In March, a job listing was revealed, indicating that he wanted to hire a vegan chef at Buckingham Palace, as he sticks to a meat- and dairy-free diet a few days per week.

The official meal chosen for the coronation weekend, the coronation quiche, which features a mixture of spinach, fava beans, cheese, and tarragon also reaffirms his concern for the environment. This meat-free dish is a departure from the traditional coronation chicken and reflects Charles’s choice of sustainability.

This historic coronation event marks the beginning of a new era for the British monarchy, as Charles ascends to the throne after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who reigned for more than six decades.

The coronation is a centuries-old tradition that dates back to medieval times, and it is steeped in history and symbolism. The ceremony is held at Westminster Abbey, the site of coronations for more than a thousand years, and it involves a series of rituals and traditions that have been passed down through the generations.

One of the most iconic moments of the coronation is the anointing, in which the new monarch is anointed with holy oil. The anointing is followed by the crowning, in which the monarch is crowned with the St. Edward's Crown, which dates back to the 12th century.

The coronation is a grand spectacle, with thousands of people lining the streets of London to catch a glimpse of the new monarch. The ceremony is also broadcast around the world, allowing people from all corners of the globe to witness this historic moment.

While estranged son Prince Harry will be present at the coronation, his wife Meghan Markle will give the event a miss, according to reports.