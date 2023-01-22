English
    Kim Kardashian speaks at Harvard Business School: 'Bucket list dream'

    Kim Kardashian, billionaire reality TV star and entrepreneur, spoke about her shapewear brand Skims, which is part of a class at Harvard Business School.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    January 22, 2023 / 09:09 AM IST
    Kim Kardashian is the owner of a billion-dollar shapewear brand called Skims. (Image credit: Instagram)

    Businesswoman and reality TV star Kim Kardashian addressed students of  Harvard Business School on January 21, during a class about moving beyond the direct-to- consumer business models.

    Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share the news, describing speaking at Harvard as a "bucket list dream".

    She said Harvard students had been given an assignment to learn about Skims -- her billion-dollar shapewear and loungewear brand.

    "I spoke about our marketing, our challenges and our greatest wins," Kardashian, 42, wrote. "I’m so proud of Skims and the thought that it is a course being studied at Harvard is just crazy."

    She thanked Harvard professor Leonard A. Schlesinger for the opportunity to speak at the University.

    Kardashian, the star of the hit reality TV show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, founded Skims in 2019, along with two other entrepreneurs -- Jens and Emma Grede. The brand focuses on inclusive sizing.

    Last year, Skims' valuation doubled from $1.6 billion to $3.2 billion after a fresh round of funding, Fortune magazine reported. The brand gained popularity in pandemic years as people increasingly chose comfortable clothing.

    Skims has been recognised for its inclusive values. In November 2022, the brand's founders were honoured at the Fashion Designers of America Fashion Awards. They were presented the first-ever Innovation Award by Amazon Fashion

    Kardashian, whose net worth is estimated to be $1.8 billion, ran two other businesses -- KKW (Kim Kardashian-West) Beauty and KKW Fragrance .

    She was married to rapper Kanye West from 2014 to 2021. They had four children.

    In 2021, Kardashian filed for divorce from him. A settlement was reached only a year later in 2022. The former couple will have joint custody of the children and West will pay $200,000 per month as child support.
