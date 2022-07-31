English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Killer whales rip apart great white shark in terrifying drone footage

    Terrifying footage has captured the moment a pack of orcas attacked and killed a nine-foot great white shark.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 31, 2022 / 04:13 PM IST
    Orcas attack a great white shark (Image credit: SharkWeek/Twitter)

    Orcas attack a great white shark (Image credit: SharkWeek/Twitter)


    Terrifying footage has captured the moment a pack of orcas attacked and killed a nine-foot great white shark. This is the first time ever orcas have been filmed preying on a great white shark. The footage was recorded by a drone in South Africa's Mossel Bay, according to 9 News.

    The video shows two orcas or killer whales swimming towards the shark. A third appears from underneath the shark and attacks it. The whales reportedly ripped the shark’s liver apart and made a meal of it.







    View this post on Instagram


    A post shared by Shark Week (@sharkweek)


    The video was shown as part of Discovery Channel’s ‘Shark Week’ and created quite the stir among researchers and biologists, since this is the first time ever that such behaviour has been captured on camera.

    "It's one of the most incredible pieces of natural history ever captured on film," said Alison Towner, a senior white shark biologist at the Dyer Island Conservation Trust, to the Daily Beast. "We are looking forward to sharing the science behind this and the rest of the interaction soon, and trust me there is more.

    “But this is the world’s first drone footage of killer whales predating on a white shark. It’s the first time in South Africa it’s ever been documented as direct evidence,” she added.

    Close

    Related stories

    The clip provides a better understanding of how great white population off the coast of South Africa has dwindled since orcas started hunting them.

    In a paper published in the African Journal of Marine Science, Towner said that eight dead great whites have washed ashore since 2017, and all of them were killed by orcas.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #great white shark #Killer whale #Orca #South Africa
    first published: Jul 31, 2022 04:11 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.