Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account restricted temporarily after remarks on 'Tandav'

Moneycontrol News
January 20, 2021 / 04:27 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut (Image: Facebook/ Team Kangana Ranaut)

Actress Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter on January 20 to say that her account has been restricted temporarily.

This comes after she made controversial remarks about "Tandav" creators through a post. In the now-deleted tweet, Kangana had said that it was "time to take their heads off", for allegedly insulting Hindu gods in the web series.

"Librus cried to their chacha @jack and got my account temporarily restricted," she wrote in a tweet.

She added: "They are threatening me mera account/virtual identity kabhi bhi desh keliye shaheed ho sakti hai,magar my reloaded desh bhakt version will reappear through my movies. Tumhara jeena dushwar karke rahungi.(They are threatening me that my account and my virtual identity might get martyred for the country anytime. But my reloaded patriotic spirit will reappear through my movies. I will make your life miserable."

"Tandav" has come under fire with several people alleging that it provokes communal disharmony and hurts the sentiments of the Hindus. According to the complaints, a scene featuring Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub performing a college play insults the Hindu deity Shiv.

Show creator Ali Abbas Zafar has apologised on behalf of the entire cast and crew, saying they did not intend to offend anyone or insult any religion and political party. They have even said that they will make changes in the content "to address concerns".

With inputs from IANS
TAGS: #India #Kanagana Ranaut #Tandav #Twitter
first published: Jan 20, 2021 04:27 pm

