Video: Jr NTR mobbed at Hyderabad airport on return from Oscars after RRR's victory

Jr NTR was returning to Hyderabad after attending the Oscars where RRR won the award in the 'Best Original Song' category.

Telugu actor Jr NTR returned to his native Hyderabad late on Tuesday night after attending the Oscar awards ceremony in Los Angeles.

In an Instagram video, the 39-year-old was seen mobbed by fans and media personalities as he approached his car. The actor made his way out of the airport with his wife Lakshmi Pranathi and was surrounded by large crowds, while making his way to the car. He later stood on top of the car, waved at the crowds and blew kisses.



ALSO READ: Watch how Team ‘RRR’ celebrated Oscar win for ‘Naatu Naatu’ in viral photos, videos

Speaking to the media, Jr NTR said he was very proud of RRR and watching MM Keeravani and Chandrabose accept the Oscar on stage was the best moment for him.

“Seeing MM Keeravaani and Chandrabose accepting the Oscar award was the best moment. I feel very proud of RRR. I want to thank every Indian for encouraging RRR, this award (Oscar) that we’ve won has only been possible with the love of the audience and the film industry," the 39-year-old told ANI.

The song "Naatu Naatu" from RRR won the Oscar in the 'Best Original Song' category on Monday. Composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose were on stage to collect the Oscar. In January, "Naatu Naatu" had won the Golden Globe award in the "Best Original Song" category.