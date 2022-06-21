English
    Job well done: UP police rescues woman who had jumped into well | Watch

    The incident came to light after the police was informed about a woman being trapped in the well.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 21, 2022 / 09:17 PM IST
    The police officer climbed down the well using a rope and pulled the woman up by tying a makeshift bed with more ropes. (Screengrab from video shared by @Uppolice/Twitter)

    The Uttar Pradesh police has rescued a woman who had jumped into a dried-up well using a makeshift bed (charpai) and some rope.

    The incident came to light after the Hamirpur police station was informed about a woman being trapped in the well. To rescue her, a police officer climbed down the well using a rope.

    The officer then made a makeshift pulley and tied ropes around a charpai, using it to pull the woman out of the well. She was then given first aid and  reunited with her family.

    Sharing the details on Twitter, the Uttar Pradesh police wrote, “A job ‘WELL’ done. Responding to a distress call to rescue a woman who had jumped into a well, Hamirpur police swiftly reached the place and rescued her using available resources. Please Dial 112 in case of any emergency.”

    Twitter users lauded the police's efforts. "You did your job very well officers, I am glad that you and your team responded immediately without ignoring the phone," commented user Ethoughtwriter (@ElshaSrivastav).

    "Hats off to the policeman for his valiant efforts," said Nikhil KS while another user Dr Shibu A wrote, "Wonderful gesture. Hope the woman is all right. Great job!"

    This, however, was not the first time that an Uttar Pradesh police officer climbed down a well to rescue a person. Earlier in March, a constable descended down a 30-foot well to rescue a minor who was thrown into it.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #UP Police #Uttar Pradesh
    first published: Jun 21, 2022 08:54 pm
