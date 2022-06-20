English
    UP teen, who once begged on streets, passes class 10 exam with first division, wants to be an ‘agniveer’

    Sher Ali, who lives in a slum in Agra’s Sadar area, scored 63 percent marks in UP board exams. His got 80 out of 100 in English.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 20, 2022 / 03:00 PM IST
    Sher Ali (second from right) with his parents and activist Naresh Paras. (Image credit: Facebook/ Activist Naresh Paras)

    A teenager in Uttar Pradesh, who once begged on the streets, has passed his class 10 board exams with first division and now aspires to join the Army, according to a Times of India report.

    Sher Ali, who lives in a slum in Agra’s Sadar area, scored 63 percent marks in UP board exams. His best score -- 80 out of 100 -- was in English. He is the first among his neighbours to pass class 10 exams.

    Ali told the Times of India that he wanted to join the Indian Army through the Agnipath scheme -- which is for short-term recruitment to the armed forces.

    The scheme proposes to recruit jawans for a short four-year tenure without pension benefits. It has sparked widespread protests across the country.

    But to Ali, who has been brought up in extreme poverty, the scheme seems like a window to a better life.

    “My results have given me confidence to aim higher,” he told the Times of India. “I am now aiming to join the Army through the Agnipath scheme and serve India,” he said.

    Ali said it was child rights activist Naresh Paras who got him enrolled in a school.

    Sharing the happy news on Facebook, the activist wrote: “He set an example for the world. My hard work paid off. We both won.”

    Speaking to the Times of India later, he said Ali was not just good with academics but extra-curricular activities too.

    “He has won several medals at state and district-level sporting events, including athletics and weightlifting,” Paras told the newspaper. “To boost his confidence, I introduced him to theatre and dancing. Ali has been staging dance performances at major events in Agra like Taj Mahotsav.”
    Tags: #Agnipath #Agniveer #Agra #Uttar Pradesh
    first published: Jun 20, 2022 02:55 pm
