Angry at being fined by cop, UP lineman cuts off power supply to police station

Angry at being fined by a cop for a traffic violation, a man in Uttar Pradesh came up with a payback plan. Bhagwan Swarup, who works as a lineman in Bareilly, snapped the power supply to a police station in the city after he was issued a fine by a traffic policeman on Friday, according to a News18 report.

Swarup was riding his bike in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, when he was stopped by a cop, Modi Singh, who asked him to show his registration papers. The Electricity Department employee was unable to produce the required papers, following which Singh issued him a fine of Rs 500.

Swarup reportedly told the cop that he had the papers at home and offered to swing by his residence and fetch them. Singh, however, was not interested and slapped a fine of Rs 500 on Swarup.

However, conflicting reports also state that he was fined for not wearing a helmet.

The lineman, annoyed by the fine, came up with a payback plan for which he teamed up with his coworkers at the Electricity Department. He cut off the power supply to Hardaspur police station in a brazen revenge stunt that has made the news.

According to Times of India, Swarup checked the power connection to the police station and found that it was an illegal connection with no meter installed. Not only did he cut off the power supply, he has also promised to lodge a complaint of power theft.

“I found that the power connection at the police post was illegal. After speaking with the junior engineer, I removed the power cable,” Swraup told Times of India.