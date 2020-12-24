JioNews and JioTv contest: Cook delicious recipes and win exciting prizes

Do you love cooking and keep trying different dishes by watching recipe videos online? Then this is the right opportunity to win some prizes while cooking some lip-smacking food.

Can’t believe? Well, JioNews and JioTV app brings to you ‘Cooking Festivities With Ranveer Brar’ contest this festive season in association with Philips. You can participate and win fabulous ‘Philips’ kitchen appliances daily.

To participate in the contest, you have to follow some very simple steps. Install JioNews and JioTV app on your phone and watch a recipe video by Chef Ranveer Brar following which you will have to answer a few simple questions on the app’s social media handles. Well, isn’t that easy? So, what are you waiting for?

The contest starts from December 24. Don’t miss this opportunity of learning a new dish and winning some great kitchen appliances. Go download the apps NOW!

Ranveer Brar is an Indian celebrity chef who believes in the mantra ‘In Life and Cooking, Keep it Simple’. His television shows include Breakfast Xpress, Snack Attack, Homemade, The Great Indian Rasoi, Health Bhi Taste Bhi, Ranveer's Cafe, Food Tripping, Thank God It's Fryday, Global Cuisine, Raja Rasoi aur Andaaz Anokhaa, Station Masters Tiffin and many more. He was also one of the judges in season 6 of MasterChef India.

Don’t waste another minute, Download JioNews and JioTV and get ready to learn some delicious recipes and win those exciting prizes!