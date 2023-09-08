Jimmy Fallon apologises to staff after toxic workplace exposé: ‘I feel so bad’

Jimmy Fallon has apologised to staff after the Rolling Stone exposé (Image credit: @JimmyFallon/Facebook)

In an exposé published by Rolling Stone on Thursday, 16 current and former staff members working on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ said that the comedian’s erratic behaviour created a toxic work environment on set. Fallon has reportedly apologised to his team after the exposé was published.

“It’s embarrassing and I feel so bad. Sorry if I embarrassed you and your family and friends,” Fallon told Tonight Show staff during an all-hands meeting on Thursday night. “I feel so bad I can’t even tell you… I want this show to be fun, it should be inclusive for everybody, it should be funny, it should be the best show, the best people,” he said.

Some staff members who were part of the Zoom meeting reported these remarks to Variety and Rolling Stone.

Earlier in the day, Rolling Stone had published a report where multiple sources said that Jimmy Fallon, 48, was responsible for the toxic work environment behind the scenes of the NBC late night programme. Two current and 14 former employees who worked on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ said the host was liable to lash out under pressure, showed up to work drunk and displayed erratic behaviour that led to constant changes in leadership.

Employees who spoke to Rolling Stone said they felt “belittled and intimidated” by their bosses, including Fallon. They also said the show host would have unexpected “outbursts” that left staff in a constant state of fear.

“Nobody told Jimmy, 'No.' Everybody walked on eggshells, especially showrunners,” one former employee said. “You never knew which Jimmy we were going to get and when he was going to throw a hissy fit. Look how many showrunners went so quickly. We know they didn't last long.”

As many as seven former employees said their mental health deteriorated during their time at the show – with one saying they had their first panic attack while working and had to be put on anxiety medication.

“I didn't want to live anymore. I thought about taking my own life all the time. I knew deep down I would never actually do it, but in my head, I'm like, 'Why do I think about this all the time?'” another former employee said.

The toxic workplace environment behind the scenes of the show led to some employees designating the guests’ dressing room as “crying rooms” where they could hide out if things got too overwhelming.