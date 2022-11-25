Jet Airways CEO on Elon Musk’s Twitter poll: ‘Wharton professors must be aghast’

Sanjiv Kapoor and Elon Musk are both alumni of the Wharton School of Business of the University of Pennsylvania

Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor says Elon Musk’s poll on the reinstatement of Donald Trump’s Twitter account was unscientific and not based on a “statistically sound sample set.”

Sanjiv Kapoor, a Wharton alumnus, said that statistics was one of his favourite courses at the US business school, which Elon Musk also attended. He added that the statistics professors at the Wharton School would have been “aghast” at their former student’s poll and its lack of scientific accuracy.

“Stats was one of my favourite courses at Wharton. Wharton statistics professors must be aghast if this is taken to be scientific or based on a statistically sound sample set,” Sanjiv Kapoor tweeted in response to Musk’s Twitter poll on Donald Trump, which received a little over 15 million votes.

“Elon went to Wharton too,” the CEO of Jet Airways added.

https://twitter.com/TheSanjivKapoor/status/1595999960805175297

Musk, the new owner of Twitter, restored Trump’s account after a slim majority of Twitter users voted for its reinstatement last week.

In the poll that received 15 million votes, 51.8 per cent voted yes, while 48.2 per cent were against reinstating the former US President's Twitter account.

“Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” Musk tweeted after the poll closed – a Latin phrase which translates to “the voice of the people is the voice of God.”

Musk has reinstated several accounts that were banned from Twitter after taking control of the social media giant in a $44 billion deal. This is only a small fraction of the many changes he has carried out at Twitter. Musk has also dissolved top leadership, reduced the workforce almost by half, ended remote work along with many employee perks and asked the remaining staff to double down and expect intense work and longer hours.