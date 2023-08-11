'Hard work has no value': Woman shares how candidate with lower marks qualified JEE

In a Twitter screenshot, the woman shared a marks attained by two students who gave the JEE exam. (Representational Photo).

The education system in India has always sparked debate pertaining to preferences given to students, related to the marks secured by them and the background they belong to.

Recently a woman tweeted about the disparity in selecting candidates to the next level of education and why those burning the midnight oil may never get to realise their dreams.

In a Twitter screenshot, the woman shared the marks attained by two students who took the JEE exam. One of the students had secured a total score of 82 marks in his exam while the other candidate secured a total of 41 marks in the exam.

Interestingly, though, the candidate who secured 41 marks qualified from the exam while the candidate who got 82 marks, did not qualify. A key factor that might have played a role in the candidate qualifying the JEE exam could be that the student belonged to the scheduled caste category.

The person tweeted the photo with the caption that read, "Score- 82

Status- Rejected. Score- 41.Status- Selected. Even if you study for 20 hours a day to secure a seat at IIT, your seat will be given to someone who has scored half of your marks. In India, hard work has no value. It is cheaper than table salt,".

The woman's post saw numerous responses, some of whom spoke about the caste complexities in India while others were critical and questioned the meaning behind the words.

"Faced similar during my MBBS and PG allotment counseling. Born without reservation had to go through that. Less entrance fee, relaxed age limit for jobs, decreased cut off for ppl with reservation in this country. Personally i feel there should be no reservation beyond undergraduation. ug becoz ppl can argue the student is from rural, adverse background, hence they can't compete with others," one user wrote.

"In India removing reservations is not an easy task. There should be an understanding from both the sides then only it should be possible. Today also people says I belongs to upper cast and they belongs to lower cast. This mentality should be changed first then only it possible," another user wrote.

"while i understand the genral sentiment behind this, this is not a good example of what you want to say. the number of seats in IITs were doubled, and then number of IITs also increased. this ensured that number of students in GC were same, but now same amount of non GC were also taken , in a separate queue, at lower cutoff. this image you attached, is for SC *preparatory* rank. this a 3rd group, who doesn't get SC cutoff as well, they get into a prep program, kind of coaching at IITs, and taken the exam next year. but those usually score in negative!!," a third user wrote.

The tweet, which has gone viral, had over 3.7 million views with over 600 reposts and 20,000 likes.