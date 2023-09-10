Shah Rukh Khan congratulates PM Modi on G20: ‘Fostering unity between nations’

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' has been breaking box office records since its release last week.

Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fostering unity between countries for a better future for people globally resulting from the success of India’s G20 presidency. The actor, basking in the blockbuster success of his recent release 'Jawan' which raised Rs 384.69 crore at the worldwide box office in three days.

"Congratulations to Honorable PM Narendra Modiji for the success of India’s G20 Presidency and for fostering unity between nations for a better future for the people of the world," Shah Rukh Khan wrote on X and shared a video posted by the Prime Minister. "It has brought in a sense of honour and pride into the hearts of every Indian. Sir, under your leadership, we will prosper not in isolation but in Oneness. One Earth, One Family, One Future…"



With India's G20 presidency ensuring several tangible outcomes, world leaders at the two-day summit here hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "decisive leadership" and for championing the voice of the Global South, sources said on Sunday.

The world leaders also hailed India's hospitality and praised Prime Minister Modi for presiding over a successful summit, while noting that the country's message of 'one earth, one family, one future' resonated strongly with all the delegates.

"Under India's leadership, we have demonstrated that we can come together, at a time when it really matters. When you walk around in 'Bharat Mandapam' and see the displays, we can see what PM Modi, the digital initiative and technology can do --delivering service to people in remote corners of our nations," a source quoted British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as saying at one of the meetings.

During the summit, while Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida hailed Prime Minister Modi for providing "great leadership" of the G20, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called for strengthening G20 cooperation based on "the foundation created by the Indian presidency", sources said.

Turkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan thanked Prime Minister Modi for his hospitality and hoped that the summit will be a blessing for "the only world we have".

Several leaders also praised the prime minister for "championing the voice of the Global South" and hailed, in a unanimous voice, the key decision to make the African Union (AU) a member of the G20, according to sources.

(With inputs from PTI)