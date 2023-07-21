Is Elon Musk changing Twitter mail's auto 'poop emoji' reply? Billionaire's response is proof

Twitter user named Shibetoshi Nakamoto shared a post that mentioned about media outlets receiving a poop emoji as a reply to Twitter’s communication team.

Elon Musk surely knows how to make headlines with his antics, especially his modifications with Twitter. In March, the billionaire announced that journalists will be greeted with a “poop” emoji on email while sending queries to Twitter’s press department. However, he has now changed his mind and is parting ways with the emoji.

What so happened that a Twitter user named Shibetoshi Nakamoto shared a post that mentioned about media outlets receiving a poop emoji as a reply to Twitter’s communication team. “Every time I see an article mention this it amuses me… why do they bother trying though?” Nakamoto wrote while sharing a screenshot of an article.



every time i see an article mention this it amuses me… why do they bother trying though? pic.twitter.com/FeLVJjPq1u

— Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) July 20, 2023

The post went viral on social media and even caught the attention of Tesla chief. While replying to the post, Musk mentioned that the auto-reply is being changed. "We are changing the auto-reply from (poop emoji) to a ‘We will get back to you soon’ infinite loop,” he wrote.

“Or maybe a ‘Check with us again tomorrow’ loop,” the Twitter boss wrote further.



Or maybe a “Check with us again tomorrow” loop

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 21, 2023

Needless to say that Twitter users had a ton of reactions to the same and flooded the comments section.

“They like the (poop emoji) so much probably, they think it’s ice cream,” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “Every time I giggle, too! Lol. It really is THE perfect response and I don’t think it should be changed. Just for the giggle factor alone.”

“We’re living in wonderful times. We can tell our grandchildren we were alive during the time of the (poop) emoji,” a third user quipped.

A fourth user quipped, “I do not understand how or why anyone would dislike a company that would do that. Freaking hilarious.”