IPS officer shares pic of money kept by students in answer sheets to bribe examiner. Viral

Arun Bothra also highlighted the problem that is quite common in India to score passing marks by students. (Representative Image)

IPS officer Arun Bothra took to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday to share a picture of several Indian currency notes. In the post, he mentioned that the money was hidden in the answer sheets of students who had “requested” and bribed the examiner to give them “passing marks” in their board exams.

By sharing the picture, Bothra also highlighted the problem that is quite common in India, to score passing marks by students.

The post featured a picture of Rs 100, 200 and 500 notes stuck by the students in between the pages of their answer sheets. While sharing the image, Bothra wrote, “Pic sent by a teacher. These notes were kept inside answer sheets of a board exam by students with request to give them passing marks.”

“Tells a lot about our students, teachers and the entire educational system,” he continued.

See the post here:

The post obviously went viral online and grabbed a lot of attention from social media users.

“How funny. But kudos to the teacher for not getting carried away. Our nation is great, because we have more such souls,” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “It's not directly related to the education system. Most of them are either girls or students from remote areas who simply want to complete their schooling. The fact is, they don't see a future through this education, though.”

“This has happened to me at least thrice during my paper correction days! To colleagues too even 20 years ago. The money is usually accompanied by a sad story narration instead of answers to exam questions. Needless to say, such students usually fail,” a third user remarked.

A fourth user said, “My mother was a Maths teacher in one of the prestigious Odia schools in Cuttack. I still remember, she used to check answer sheets from schools in Bihar. Many students used to put currency notes, write (bad) poetry and what not.”