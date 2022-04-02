IPL 2022: 3 players who went unsold at auction turn to commentary

IPL 2022: Suresh Raina -- who had registered himself in the highest base price category of Rs 2 crore at the auction -- will join the commentary panel with former teammates Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan. (Image credit: sureshraina3/Instagram)

Twitter on Saturday woke up to a throwback photo of former India cricketer Rohan Gavaskar playing gully cricket. It was his way of getting back at a troll questioned if Gavaskar ever played cricket for him to be a commentator for IPL 2022.

While the 46-year-old handled the situation lightly, there are, however, other cricketers who will be at the commentators' box this edition of the IPL -- three of them had even been listed for the IPL 2022 mega auction but had remained unsold.

Suresh Raina registered himself in the highest base price category of Rs 2 crore at the auction. He had been the leading run-scorer of all time in the history of IPL and had won multiple matches for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He had even led Gujarat Lions to the top of the points table in their debut season.

While there were expectations that all the 10 teams would bid for him, Raina remained unsold. He will, however, be a part of the IPL 2022 as a Star Sports commentary panel member with former teammates Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan.

On Star Sports' pre-match show ahead of the tournament opener between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, an emotional Raina expressed his willingness to put on the yellow CSK jersey and walk into the stadium, reported Times Now. "As soon I passed the stadium coming on the show, I was wishing that I can quietly wear the yellow jersey and enter the stadium," said Raina.

Dhawal Kulkarni

Dhawal Kulkarni played for Mumbai Indians in the last IPL season, but was released before the auctions. The swing bowler has also played for Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Lions.

Commenting on his performance at the IPL, Cricbuzz stated: "On pitches that are drier and slower, he has mostly made way for quicker bowlers or an alternate spinner, given his dependence on swing and seam movement. He hasn’t been great at the death either, which is another flaw that’s hurt Dhawal (Kulkarni) in the IPL."

In IPL 2022, Kulkarni will be doing commentaries in Hindi and Marathi for Start Sports.