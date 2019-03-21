App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Mar 21, 2019 02:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

iPad Air 10.5 vs iPad 9.7-inch : Which one is the best to buy?

Let's take a closer look at the features and specifications of both these tablets.

Pranav Hegde
Whatsapp

Apple updated its iPad lineup and introduced two new iPads on Monday. The iPad mini 5 and iPad Air 10.5-inch. With the former being a smaller tablet, the iPad Air 10.5-inch is neck-to-neck in terms of features and size with the iPad 9.7-inch launched last year. We take a closer look at the features and specifications of both these tablets.

Design and Display

The iPad Air 10.5-inch and iPad 9.7-inch have the same build quality. Featuring an aluminium chassis, both the devices have thick bezels on the top and bottom. However, the iPad Air has smaller bezels thanks to its larger screen in the same form factor as the iPad 9.7-inch. The iPad Air has a 10.5-inch Retina display and is slightly bigger than its 9.7-inch counterpart. In terms of resolution, the iPad Air offers a resolution of 2224 x 1668 whereas the iPad 9.7-inch has a resolution of 2048 x 1536. The iPad Air 10.5-inch has an edge as it provides a true-tone display, P3 wide colour gamut, anti-reflective coating and display brightness up to 500 nits.

The latest iPad is just 6.1mm thick compared to the iPad 9.7-inch which measures 7.5mm in terms of thickness.

related news

Both devices miss out on Apple’s latest FaceID technology found on the iPad Pro and only have TouchID for biometric authentication and purchases. In terms of weight, the iPad 9.7-inch weights 469 grams and is slightly heavier the iPad Air which weighs 456 grams. 

Processor

This is where using the iPad Air makes a big difference. The iPad Air has Apple’s latest A12 Bionic chip with second-generation Neural Engine coprocessor paired with M12 coprocessor. The iPad 9.7-inch, on the other hand, has Apple’s A10 Fusion processor paired with M10 coprocessor, which is two years old. The iPad Air 10.5-inch is said to be 70 per cent faster than the 9.7-inch iPad.

Camera

Both tablets have the same specifications when it comes to the camera unit. The rear camera has an 8MP sensor with no flash and an aperture of f/2.4 with autofocus. It is capable of recording videos at 1080p. The front camera is a 7MP sensor and has Retina Flash for low-light selfies.

Battery, OS and other features.

Apple does not mention the battery capacity on its devices but claims both the devices to run 10 hours on a single charge. Both devices run on iOS 12 and have stereo speakers, 3.5mm jack, dual microphones and Wi-Fi/LTE connectivity. Both devices come with Lightning port over Type-C found on the Pro models. The iPad Air is compatible with Smart Keyboard and Bluetooth keyboards whereas the 9.7-inch iPad is only compatible with Bluetooth keyboards. Both devices support Apple Pencil Generation 1.

Price

The 9.7-inch iPad is cheaper than the 10.5-inch iPad Air. The base model of the 9.7-inch iPad starts at Rs 28,000 for the 32GB model. The iPad Air starts Rs 44,900 for the base variant which is a Wi-Fi only 64GB variant with an option of 256GB.  Both tablets come with Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + Cellular options.

Should you buy?

The iPad Air 10.5-inch has a bigger screen with True-Tone display and Apple’s latest A12 Bionic chipset. It supports smart keyboard which costs an additional Rs 13,500. The iPad 9.7-inch, on the other hand, has a smaller display with a comparatively slower but reasonably good performing A10 Fusion chip. However, it is Rs 16,900 cheaper than iPad Air. 
First Published on Mar 21, 2019 02:39 pm

tags #Apple #iPad 9.7 #iPad Air

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Militants Take Minor Hostage as Encounter Breaks Out in Kashmir’s Ba ...

260 Jet Airways Pilots Apply for Jobs at SpiceJet as IndiGo Captains S ...

‘BJP Robbed India’: Congress on the Attack After Report Shows 3.2 ...

Why this Woman Footballer’s Picture has Led to Outrage in Australia

Williamson Named Player of the Year at NZC Awards

Narendra Modi or Rahul Gandhi? What the Mystics Say About Outcome of L ...

T-Series Finally Overtakes PewDiePie to Become the Biggest YouTube Cha ...

Sattelites in Space to Finally Get Smartphone-Like Technology

China 'Not Narrow Minded' to Oppose Indian Investments in Sri Lanka: O ...

Jacinda Ardern – and why we need more women in politics

China has responsibility to not shield Pakistan, says US

Congress may field ex-CM Hooda as Lok Sabha candidate from Haryana, sa ...

Brexit delayed: British PM May requests three-month extension

Federal Reserve foresees no interest rate hikes in 2019

Gold near 3-week peak on dovish Fed; palladium at record high

Indian markets closed today for public holiday

Oil eases from four-month high on global growth worries

These 12 stocks have rallied more than 50% since last Holi

4 acquitted in Samjhauta blast case: Pakistan summons Indian envoy; BJ ...

Festival of colours: 21 outrageously colourful birds, insects and anim ...

Delhi Crime: Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang discuss their ...

At 10.8%, growth in infra credit is back to FY15 levels; economy is ri ...

New Zealand bans sale of assault, semi-automatic rifles in Christchurc ...

Deaths due to 'mystery fever' in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly give Opposit ...

World Poetry Day 2019: Read Arundhathi Subramaniam's Song For Cataboli ...

Beyond Holi ke rang: How the idea of colour has come to define Indian ...

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu interview: We knew Bengaluru FC had to win ISL t ...

Happy Holi 2019: Lovebirds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have a b ...

Indian Premier League 2019: Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and others l ...

Holi 2019 Bash: Katrina Kaif, Aayush Sharma, Badshah and others make a ...

Happy Holi 2019: When Josh ‘Thanos’ Brolin was in India to celebra ...

Happy Holi 2019: Narendra Modi, Akshay Kumar, Virat Kohli and others c ...

Happy Holi 2019: Mumbai Indians get nostalgic about their childhood ce ...

Kesari Movie Review: Akshay Kumar's film promises a lot but crumbles a ...

Salman Khan questions Priyanka Chopra's need for Bumble, the dating ap ...

Deepika Padukone wants to star in Titanic opposite Leonardo DiCaprio
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.