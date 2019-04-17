App
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2019 08:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

iOS 13 may get dark mode, multitasking on iPad and more: Report

Apple would be unveiling iOS 13 at the World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 3.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Whatsapp

There is a lot of speculation related to the hardware of the next-level iPhones. The 2019 iPhones will get upgraded software packed with the latest features and security patches. Features of the next iOS version have been hidden in the dark until now.

Apple would be unveiling iOS 13 at the World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 3. The Cupertino-based tech giant is said to feature the dark mode on iOS, multitasking on the iPad, undo gestures and much more, according to a report by 9to5Mac. The company is planning to launch a system-wide dark mode on iOS. Apple has already launched the dark mode on MacOS Mojave, and it was not long that it would be making its way to iOS. The feature would work best for iPad apps that work on iOS and Mac and can take advantage of the dark mode.

Multitasking will make its way to the iPad with iOS 13. Users can run multiple apps and drag them around the screen, stack them on top of each other or even place them side by side. Along with that, the iPad is said to get an ‘undo’ gesture. By sliding three fingers on the left or the right side on the keyboard, users can undo or redo an action. Till iOS 12, users have to shake the iPad to perform the undo function.

Safari and Mail apps are also getting major updates. On the iPad, Safari will automatically ask for the desktop version of websites to take advantage of the broad screen estate. Mail app would get ‘Read Later’ and some few filters that would segregate emails into different categories such as ‘marketing’, ‘travel’, ‘purchases’, etc.

Other changes include better language support, font improvements, a new Reminders app, and a new volume HUD. There would be many other changes that were not mentioned in the report. All the speculations will settle on June 3 when Apple finally unveils iOS 13.
First Published on Apr 17, 2019 08:23 am

tags #Apple #iOS 13 #iOS 13 features #MacOS

