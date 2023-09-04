Indore restaurant introduces menu in Braille script for visually-impaired children

The initiative was launched by Gurukripa Restaurant on Saturday. (Representative Image)

In a step towards social equality, a restaurant in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, has started giving out menus in Braille script so that visually-impaired customers can also order food by themselves.

The noble initiative was launched by Gurukripa Restaurant on Saturday. Some visually-impaired children from Mahesh Drishtiheen Kalyan Sangh were invited to the restaurant and they placed their orders by going through the menu cards printed in Braille.

This initiative was launched by the Confederation of India Industry’s Young Indians group that came up with this idea after meeting with some restaurant operators.

“We have called visually-impaired children from Mahesh Drishtiheen Kalyan Sangh to treat them at the restaurant here. We had provided Braille script menu cards for them at the restaurant. These Braille script cards will be kept here, in this restaurant from today, for blind people,” Young Indian Group Chairperson Bhavna Ganediwal told ANI.

“We have specially ordered this Braille script card from Chandigarh. We will be sending 10 such cards to other restaurants. All these restaurants have agreed to have Braille script menu cards,” she added.

She also talked about visually-impaired customers and said, “Visually-impaired people will gain confidence and self-respect knowing that they will not be dependent on anyone for ordering food at the restaurant. We intend to start this initiative in other cities as well.”

“They [Young Indians Group] had contacted us and asked us to make menu cards in Braille script. We felt very good about this. We did not have such a facility till now. Nor did we ever think about this. We are going to start this initiative in all our seven restaurants. Today, when we saw children placing orders by reading the menu card in Braille, we felt very happy. Every restaurant owner should start this initiative,” Simran Bhatia Sharma, the owner of the restaurant told ANI.

One of the children named Raksha Jogi also spoke to ANI and said, “Today we ordered our food here by reading the menu card in Braille script. We felt that we were not dependent on anyone else. Earlier, when I went to the restaurant, my family members use to read out the menu card to me so that I could order. Today, I ordered my own food myself. Restaurants in every city and village should have menu cards like this in Braille script.

