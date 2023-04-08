IndiGo shares videos of pilot, crew working out on World Health Day

Indian airline IndiGo encouraged staff to share their workouts on World Health Day

On World Health Day yesterday, IndiGo gave a shout-out to its crew that works extra hard to stay fit for their physically demanding jobs. Several IndiGo pilots, cabin and ground crew members yesterday shared Instagram posts giving a glimpse of their workout routines. The airline shared all their posts on its official Instagram handle using the ‘Stories’ feature.

World Health Day is celebrated on April 7 every year to raise awareness about the importance of health. The day also marks the founding of the World Health Organization (WHO) in 1948.

On World Health Day 2023, IndiGo pilot Saniya Chati shared a video of her workout routine at the gym. “Just a reminder for all of you today, your health is your greatest wealth. And it’s never going to be too late to start,” she wrote.



Ground crew member Manali Bhatti revealed that she uses yoga to stay fit and healthy. “A healthy outside starts from the inside,” she wrote, tagging IndiGo in her post.



“World health day is celebrated on 7th April every year to mark the anniversary of the founding of WHO… thank you IndiGo for encouraging me to participate,” wrote Neetu Pathak, whose Instagram bio reveals she is a cabin crew member for IndiGo.



Several other IndiGo employees also participated in the airline’s fitness challenge.





World Health Day is celebrated every year with a different theme. The theme for this year was ‘Health for All’.

"WHO’s 75th anniversary year is an opportunity to look back at public health successes that have improved quality of life during the last seven decades. It is also an opportunity to motivate action to tackle the health challenges of today ̶ and tomorrow," WHO wrote on its website.