    ‘Indigo ki audacity’: Founder's rant after Rs 21,000-ticket to Ahmedabad

    Shruti Chaturvedi, founder of media platform Chaaipani, took to Twitter to complain about the rising cost of domestic flight tickets. She said she paid Rs 21,000 for an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Ahmedabad.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 31, 2023 / 02:28 PM IST
    IndiGo

    IndiGo is among the several airlines that cater to the Delhi-Ahmedabad route

    Tickets for domestic air routes have seen a steady increase in price since tourism returned to normal after the pandemic. In recent days, the problem of rising air fares has been further exacerbated by Go First declaring bankruptcy and cancelling all flights, leaving many travellers without any option but to change their travel plans or cough up exorbitant amounts for last-minute tickets on other airlines.

    Several flyers have taken to social media to complain about the skyrocketing prices of flight tickets, and one among them is Shruti Chaturvedi, founder of media platform Chaaipani.

    Indignant about paying Rs 21,000 for a one-way ticket from Delhi to Ahmedabad on low-cost airline IndiGo, Chaturvedi tweeted: “WTH is happening with flight ticket costs?”


    “Paid 21k for Delhi to Ahmedabad… for Indigo??! Indigo ki audacity bhi hai itne maangne ki?? (How does Indigo even have the audacity to charge this much?)” she added.


    Several people agreed with Chaturvedi in the comments section and shared their own stories of paying exorbitant amounts for domestic airline tickets. One person wrote about Chennai-Bangalore sector costing Rs 43,000.

    Another blamed Go First cancellations for the high price.


    Some even pointed out how international flights are available for less than what Chaturvedi paid to travel from Delhi to Ahmedabad.


    Several airlines cater to the Delhi-Ahmedabad route besides IndiGo. These include Air India, Vistara, Akasa Air and SpiceJet – all of them offer direct, non-stop flights between the national capital and Ahmedabad.

    While Chaturvedi had to pay Rs 21,000 for a flight between the two cities, a quick search shows tickets are available for as low as Rs 2,500 on this route if booked in advance.

    first published: May 31, 2023 01:36 pm