IIT graduate relocated to Canada for Meta job, got laid off 2 days later

Himanshu V said he has “no idea” what is next in store for him. (Image credit: Himanshu V/LinkedIn)

A Meta employee who relocated from India to Canada for a job with the tech giant was laid off just two days after joining. He is one of the over 11,000 Meta employees who have been impacted by mass layoffs that CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced earlier this week.

In a LinkedIn post, IIT-Kharagpur graduate Himanshu V said he has “no idea” what is next in store for him.

“I relocated to Canada to join #Meta and 2 days after joining, my journey came to an end as I am impacted by the massive layoff,” he wrote. “What's next for me? Honestly, I have no idea! I'm looking forward to whatever comes next.”

The former Meta employee added that his heart went out to everyone impacted by the layoffs and concluded his post by asking for leads on any job opportunities in Canada or India.

Himanshu’s post has been widely shared on LinkedIn, amassing over 7,000 reactions and hundreds of comments.

Meta Platforms Inc, the parent company of social media platforms Facebook and Instagram, has sacked over 11,000 employees. The laid off employees made up 13% of the company’s workforce.

Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg announced a slew of cost-cutting measures in an effort “to become a leaner and more efficient company.” He also announced an extension on the hiring freeze that Meta had earlier imposed.

In his message to Meta employees, Zuckerberg also addressed the issue of employees on a work visa in foreign countries.

“I know this is especially difficult if you’re here on a visa. There’s a notice period before termination and some visa grace periods, which means everyone will have time to make plans and work through their immigration status,” he wrote. “We have dedicated immigration specialists to help guide you based on what you and your family need.”