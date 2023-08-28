Indian employees experience low levels of wellbeing at the workplace: Survey

More than 67 percent of employees believe their employers are responsible for their wellbeing at work. (Representational image: Pixabay)

More than three-quarters of all the workers in Indian businesses reported low levels of wellbeing, a joint report by job site Indeed and Forrester Consulting has recently found.

Only 24 percent of employees in Indian organisations experience high levels of wellbeing at their workplaces, the survey stated adding that Indian organisations are almost on par with the global average of thriving employees -- 25 percent. The findings translate to over three-quarters of Indian workers expressing low levels of wellbeing, as per the report.

The aim of the "Work Wellbeing In India 2023 Report: How Thriving People Create Thriving Companies" was to gauge employee wellbeing data and assess their influence on aspects such as workplace efficiency, job performance, and staff retention in companies.

Employees with elevated wellbeing are categorised as "thriving at work," embodying traits outlined by the University of Oxford Wellness Research Centre: notable job satisfaction, minimal work-related stress, heightened positivity/happiness, and a distinct sense of purpose within their organisational role.

Another aspect highlighted by the survey was that more than 67 percent of employees believe their employers are responsible for their wellbeing at work. These workplaces are marked by inclusivity, acceptance, respectful interactions, and supportive management. Interestingly, 93 percent of the professionals surveyed reported their managers exhibiting empathetic leadership, with 87 percent indicating they lead by example.

Such instances, however, are infrequent, as indicated by extensive studies on workplace culture in India. The Indeed and Forrester Consulting joint report also found that 69 percent of surveyed employees noted that senior leadership in their organisations expects them to take on additional responsibilities.

“Wellbeing at work is an integral part of our daily lives, whether we're working remotely or in the office. Our findings indicate that emphasis on wellbeing at work will only increase going forward," Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales, Indeed India, stated.

