'Indian daughter of Korean parents': Influencer visiting Taj Mahal with parents wins hearts

South Korean influencer Jiwon and her parents at the Taj Mahal in Agra. (Image credit: G1/Instagram)

A Korean Instagram influencer has been winning hearts on social media after she brought her parents to visit the Taj Mahal draped in a salwar kameez. Jiwon admits to being in love with India and its culture and has dedicated her social media channels on Instagram and YouTube to sharing updates on her life in India.

Recently, Jiwon, who can speak Hindi and Urdu, was visited by her parents from South Korea and she took this opportunity to show them "Incredible India".

Calling herself "the Indian daughter to Korean parents", Jiwon shared a picture of the family infront of the Tah Mahal in Agra and wrote, "Today I showed Taj Mahal to my parents… and they fall in love with the Taj Mahal.. I’m happy to show them Incredible India. And our guide said I speak Hindi and I wear kurti so I’m totally Indian. Khubsurat Taj Mahal ke sath sundar gulabi kurti, acha hai na (The pink kurti looks good with the beautiful Taj Mahal, doesn't it)? "



The post garnered a lot of love from Instagram users. "Taj Mahal is a beautiful place to visit, I love it too. Hope your parents enjoyed their stay here in India... It's really hot now here, but next time in case they come in November, December or January, you can also take them to visit other places," a user said. Another commented, "Hope your parents too fall in love with this wonderful country."

Jiwon, who goes by G1 on social media revealed that her love for India began with her introduction to Hindi cinema. "I love India, Bollywood movies and songs. That's why I have taken up learning Hindi professionally," she says in a YouTube video. "Earlier I had picked up bits and pieces of the language from YouTube and from Google Translate. But, now I want to be able to talk better in Hindi and show people like those here who like Kdrama and Kpop that there is also a Korean who loves India and is learning their language."