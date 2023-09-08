Iced coffee and omelette: Nvidia CEO on what keeps him energised

Jensen Huang co-founded NVIDIA at the age of 30 in 1993.

In a candid interview, Jensen Huang, the CEO and co-founder of Nvidia Corporation, talked about the driving force that keeps him going, the essence of NVIDIA's success, and the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

As the conversation with journalists from Bengaluru continued, what stood out was Huang's secret to staying energised. "Today, iced coffee. I haven't had lunch today. So today, iced coffee. I must make an omelette, extra spicy, two cups of iced coffee. That's what's keeping me going. And I'm not kidding," he quipped.

Huang has a staggering net worth of $38.3 billion as of June 19, 2023, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He co-founded NVIDIA at the age of 30 in 1993.

The company's priorities, Huang emphasized, are simple but profound. "Take care of the employees, take care of our families, take care of our people; they will naturally build amazing products, which will hopefully generate a lot of sales, which would, therefore, be good for shareholders."

He continued, "So, as it turns out, one of the company's largest shareholders is on the lowest priority. And I am the toughest on the most senior leaders in our company."

Delving into the topic of Artificial Intelligence, Huang highlighted the profound impact it has had on bridging the technology divide. "Artificial Intelligence, we've closed the technology divide," he said adding India's investments in building 5G infrastructure have paved the way for a future where AI will be at everyone's fingertips.

NVIDIA Corporation, often simply referred to as NVIDIA, is a technology company that has revolutionised the world of computing, graphics, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Founded by Huang, Chris Malachowsky, and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA initially focused on producing high-performance graphics processing units (GPUs) for gaming and professional graphics applications. Over the years, it has evolved into a multifaceted tech giant.