Huawei’s upcoming mid-range Nova 4 smartphone will give flagships a run for their money

Chinese tech giant Huawei is all set to launch the new Nova 4 smartphone to Middle Eastern and Indian markets in February, following its launch in Chinese markets in December 2018.

Huawei’s Nova series gained much acclaim after the launch of the Nova 3, which possessed most of the same features of Huawei’s high-end P20 Pro flagship, at a fraction of the cost. Soaring on the success of the Nova 3, the Huawei Nova 4 brings more than a few noteworthy features to the Nova series:

Huawei does a pretty good job of dealing with the notch with what they call, the ‘blind hole’ display. The approach required punching a hole through a single backlight layer rather than the through the entire screen. The sensors which would otherwise be installed on the front of the phone have been placed on the top of the phone, giving the Nova 4 an amazing 91.8-per cent screen to body ratio.

A bit of a disappointment is the Nova 4’s Kirin 970 processor. Considering the Nova 3 housed a Kirin 970 processor, expecting the new Nova 4 to be powered by Huawei’s latest flagship Kirin 980 wasn’t a big ask. However, it’s worth noting that the Kirin 970 SoC is a pretty powerful chip, not lagging behind Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 SoC by much.

Huawei puts a lot of effort into their cameras, combining AI technology with cutting-edge sensors; and, the Nova 4 is a testament to that effort. The primary shooter on the Nova 4 is a super-high-resolution Sony IMX586 sensor. A 16 and 2-megapixel sensors will accompany the 48MP sensor. The punch-hole display on the front of the Nova 4 will house a small 3.5mm camera module.

The Nova 4 is expected to launch on the 12th of February. Both models of the phone will likely come in under Rs 40,000.