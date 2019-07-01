App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2019 11:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Huawei updates its list of smartphones eligible for Android Q update

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor too has confirmed that the Honor 20-series in India would get Android Q based EMUI 10 updates.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Huawei has updated its list of devices that are eligible to get Android Q updates. The list has been updated amidst its controversy over the US ban that blacklists Huawei and its services. 

Huawei’s latest list of eligible devices includes a number of Android smartphones now. The company’s Spain division shared the updated list on its official Twitter account. The new list includes Mate series smartphones, namely Mate 10, Mate 20.  Other Mate series smartphones like the Mate 10 Pro, Mate 10 Porsche Design, Mate 20 RS Porsche Design, Mate 20 Lite and Mate 20 Pro have also been added to the list. 

According to PhoneTalks, Huawei Spain tweeted, “Our commitment is with you, our users”, which was soon taken down. Huawei’s sub-brand Honor too has confirmed that the Honor 20-series in India would get Android Q based EMUI 10 updates.

Close
The company posted an image on Twitter with the caption, “Our commitment to our fans. More information to follow”. Honor has assured its customers that the Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro and Honor 20i would be ‘able to access Android Q’ when available. The company has also assured manufacturer warranty and full-service support to interested Honor buyers.
Meanwhile, Huawei has been working on its custom OS as an alternative to Android called Hongmeng. There is no update on the time of Hongmeng’s release.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 1, 2019 11:18 am

tags #Honor #Huawei #smartphones #Technology

