Huawei Honor 20 appears on Weibo with possible specs and pricing

Huawei sub-brand Honor only recently revealed the Honor View 20, and reports of another upcoming Honor phone have begun surfacing. The new Honor 20 will likely be a flagship killer and might fall in the Rs 30,000 to 40,000 price range. Known tipster iChangeZone shared an image of the Honor 20’s back panel along with specs and pricing on Chinese social media website, Weibo.

Based on the render, the upcoming Honor 20 will feature a triple camera setup with AI Vision. The render also shows a power and volume button on the right as well as a charging port and headphone jack at the bottom. There also appears to be no fingerprint sensor on the back of the phone or additional button on the side, which leads us to believe that the Honor 20 may feature an in-display fingerprint sensor and facial recognition.

According to the Weibo post, the triple camera setup on the Honor 20 will likely feature a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a secondary telephoto lens (possibly 20-megapixels) and an ultra-wide lens (possibly 8-megapixel). The leak also points to a possible 108 DxOMark camera score, which will put the camera quality of the device on par with Huawei’s Mate 20 and P20 Pro.

According to the leaks, the upcoming Honor 20 will feature similar hardware to that on Mate 20 Pro with the latest Kirin 980 chipset and either 6GB or 8GB of RAM, either 128GB or 256GB of storage. The Honor 20 reportedly runs Android Pie and Huawei’s EMUI 9.0 software overlay straight out of the box. The handset will feature a 32-megapixel front camera neatly embedded in the 6.1-inch OLED display. Despite Huawei announcing 40W fast-charging, the Honor 20 will get 22.5W SuperCharge for its 3,650 mAh battery capacity.

The device is rumoured to be priced at 2,999 yuan (Approx. Rs 32,000) for the 6GB/128GB entry-level unit, 3,399 yuan (Approx. Rs 36,000) for the 8GB/128GB variant and 3,799 yuan (Approx. Rs 40,000) for the 8GB/256GB model. Since smartphone prices in China are at an all-time low, pricing could be inflated depending on tax.