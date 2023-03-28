How billionaires vacation: Inside ex-Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg's 3-part honeymoon

Sheryl Sandberg in Japan with husband Tom Bernthal (Image credit: @sheryl/Facebook)

Meta's ex-Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg is back to the US after the third week of her long-delayed honeymoon in Japan. The billionaire exec’s three-part honeymoon with husband Tom Bernthal began a month after their August 2022 wedding with a week in Sydney, and was followed by a week in Morocco in October.

For the third part of their honeymoon, Sheryl Sandberg and Tom Bernthal recently spent a few days in Japan. Their honeymoon included a special dinner at Été, the French restaurant in Tokyo where Chef Natsuko Shoji was recently named the best woman chef in Asia and one of the top chefs in the world.

Sandberg shared some glimpses from their trip on Facebook and a few pictures with Chef Shoji, whom she praised for carving a niche for herself in a male-dominated field. “For our final night, Tom arranged a special honeymoon dinner at Été, where Chef Natsuko Shoji was recently named the best woman chef in Asia and one of the top chefs in the world. In a field dominated by men, Chef Shoji stands out for her talent and graciousness. Each course was delicious and beautifully presented,” she wrote.

Sheryl Sandberg married Tom Bernthal, a marketing CEO and former NBC News producer, in Wyoming last year. Sandberg, 52, had lost her husband of 11 years in 2015. They had two children together. Bernthal is divorced and has three children.

The former Facebook executive had earlier shared photographs from the first two instalments of her honeymoon in Sydney and Morocco.

Sandberg has a net worth of $1.5 billion, according to Forbes. She stepped down as COO of Facebook in 2022 but still serves on the board of Meta.