Horn, Not OK Please: 11-year-old's note to Anand Mahindra wins his heart

Take any metro city in India, daily commuters are bound to be subject to needless honking and there’s really very less they can do about it.

Not one to sit and watch, 11-year-old Mahika Mishra from Mumbai recently came up with an interesting way to reduce the noise. She wrote a letter addressing the same to Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group. He was so impressed by her idea that he decided to acknowledge her on social media.



At the end of a tiring day, when you see something like this in the mail..the weariness vanishes...I know I’m working for people like her, who want a better—and quieter world! href="https://t.co/lXsGLcrqlf">pic.twitter.com/lXsGLcrqlf

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 3, 2019

Mahindra wrote: “At the end of a tiring day, when you see something like this in the mail… the weariness vanishes…I know I’m working for people like her, who want a better—and quieter world!” He also shared a picture of Mahika along with the letter she had written to him.

Mahika’s letter read: “I go on many drives and I have noticed that many people honk unnecessarily – especially in traffic. They do not understand that honking does not make the vehicle move and it wastes energy.”

“I have a suggestion that if you can only honk five times in 10 minutes and the honk will only be for 3 minutes. In this way, the noise will be minimised and our roads will be quitters.”



Soon, her idea went viral on Twitter, with netizens praising her for coming up with the unique idea.