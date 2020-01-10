Hiring: You'll be payed...err...pay $15 per hour to intern with this firm

The screenshot of a job listing on ‘Indeed’ – an employment searching website – which has now been taken down, reportedly mentioned that there is an opening for paid internships at the firm. Only, you have to pay the company $15 per hour for working there, and not the other way round.

Claiming it to be a “reverse financed internship”, the firm mentioned that the interns will have to pay the amount in lieu of the “strong critical skills and programming experience” they would get there.

The screenshot of a New York-based firm looking for a data analyst was first posted by a Twitter user on January 8. It read: “You will complete various applied research projects for data analysis. Strong critical thinking skills and some programming experience is a plus.”



ahahahahahahaha what the f*** pic.twitter.com/BfKVasuRTa

— Sentient Blockchain (@tjmcnab) January 7, 2020



This is the final stage of capitalism

— slater (@helioseee) January 7, 2020



this has to be fake

— Brandon Jonely (@Aldowyn) January 7, 2020



Hi there, we can confirm that this job posting has been removed and we are investigating further internally. <PM — Indeed Support (@IndeedSupport) January 8, 2020