Hiring: You'll be payed...err...pay $15 per hour to intern with this firm

A Twitter user has pointed out that the listing was not fake and that it was shared by a company called Eisele and Stern.
The screenshot of a job listing on ‘Indeed’ – an employment searching website – which has now been taken down, reportedly mentioned that there is an opening for paid internships at the firm. Only, you have to pay the company $15 per hour for working there, and not the other way round.
Claiming it to be a “reverse financed internship”, the firm mentioned that the interns will have to pay the amount in lieu of the “strong critical skills and programming experience” they would get there.
The screenshot of a New York-based firm looking for a data analyst was first posted by a Twitter user on January 8. It read: “You will complete various applied research projects for data analysis. Strong critical thinking skills and some programming experience is a plus.”
ahahahahahahaha what the f*** pic.twitter.com/BfKVasuRTa
— Sentient Blockchain (@tjmcnab) January 7, 2020
A screengrab of the said listing has gone viral on Twitter. It has received more than 90,000 likes on the microblogging platform and over 22,000 retweets. While a section of netizens is calling it fake, another is seemingly amused at the sheer thought of it.
Outternship pic.twitter.com/LZu8SaPDtR
— Blick Winkel (H. Anthony Israel) (@blockwonkel) January 7, 2020
"Strong critical thinking skills are a plus", but expect you to pay $15/hr to work there... pic.twitter.com/DxSDKYspMT
— ConvictTrump #ScreamingFirehawks #StargateNow(@flgamer5242) January 7, 2020
— Burhan (@_brohan_) January 7, 2020
This is the final stage of capitalism
— slater (@helioseee) January 7, 2020
this has to be fake
— Brandon Jonely (@Aldowyn) January 7, 2020
However, another Twitter user pointed out that the listing was not fake and that it was shared by a company called Eisele and Stern.
Unfortunately not:https://t.co/dou1e5gIqX
— rodrigo deodoro (@rod_) January 8, 2020
Meanwhile, Indeed has confirmed on Twitter that such a listing was really posted and that it has been taken down as well.
Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
Hi there, we can confirm that this job posting has been removed and we are investigating further internally. <PM— Indeed Support (@IndeedSupport) January 8, 2020