you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2020 08:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hiring: You'll be payed...err...pay $15 per hour to intern with this firm

A Twitter user has pointed out that the listing was not fake and that it was shared by a company called Eisele and Stern.

Jagyaseni Biswas

The screenshot of a job listing on ‘Indeed’ – an employment searching website – which has now been taken down, reportedly mentioned that there is an opening for paid internships at the firm. Only, you have to pay the company $15 per hour for working there, and not the other way round.

Claiming it to be a “reverse financed internship”, the firm mentioned that the interns will have to pay the amount in lieu of the “strong critical skills and programming experience” they would get there.

The screenshot of a New York-based firm looking for a data analyst was first posted by a Twitter user on January 8. It read: “You will complete various applied research projects for data analysis. Strong critical thinking skills and some programming experience is a plus.”

The listing added: “This is a reverse financed internship so you will pay $15/hr to work here.”

A screengrab of the said listing has gone viral on Twitter. It has received more than 90,000 likes on the microblogging platform and over 22,000 retweets. While a section of netizens is calling it fake, another is seemingly amused at the sheer thought of it.

"Strong critical thinking skills are a plus", but expect you to pay $15/hr to work there... pic.twitter.com/DxSDKYspMT




However, another Twitter user pointed out that the listing was not fake and that it was shared by a company called Eisele and Stern.

Meanwhile, Indeed has confirmed on Twitter that such a listing was really posted and that it has been taken down as well.


First Published on Jan 10, 2020 08:44 pm

tags #jobs #trends #World News

