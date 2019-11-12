Here's why this Huawei smartphone from 2018 is still a great buy in 2019

Huawei Mate 20 Pro | The Huawei Mate 20 Pro has a triple-lens camera module. The manufacturer has been working hard with Leica to improve the quality of the camera. To that end, it has replaced the monochrome lens in the P20 Pro with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The Mate 20 Pro has an unusual camera lens setup. The lenses are situated at the back, near the top of the device, and are presented in a square array. The LED flash is placed on the top left side of the camera. The three lenses at the back are 40MP, 20MP and 8MP and are used for telephoto, ultra-wide and portrait mode. The launch price of the Mate 20 Pro was Rs. 54,999.

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro was arguably one of the best smartphones that launched in 2018. The Mate 20 Pro offered one of the best packages in terms of camera quality, performance, and battery life. Since its launch over a year ago, we’ve had several flagship smartphones that have offered a better overall package.

Since 2018, the price of Huawei’s last-gen flagship offering has dropped considerably. The Mate 20 Pro currently costs under Rs 45,000 on Amazon India, less than the OnePlus 7 Pro. So, here’s why the Mate 20 Pro is a terrific bargain, even in 2019.

2019-Worthy flagship performance

Despite being a last-gen flagship smartphone, the Mate 20 Pro’s Kirin 980 SoC is built on the 7nm manufacturing process. Even by 2019 standards, the Kirin 980 chipset is still capable of delivering on performance at par with Samsung and Qualcomm’s top-tier chips.

Amazing camera in all conditions

“Camera” is arguably the most important factor when choosing a premium smartphone, and the Mate 20 Pro won’t disappoint on that front. Even in 2019, the Mate 20 Pro’s triple camera setup is still one of the best you’ll find on a smartphone. It is capable of producing amazing results in every scenario. The Mate 20 Pro can still compete with 2019’s best, including the Galaxy Note 10 series, Google Pixel 4 series, and Huawei’s own P30 Pro.

The best battery in 2018 is still great in 2019

The Mate 20 Pro set the standard for battery life in 2018. The 4,200 mAh battery is still more than sufficient, even by 2019 standards. Moreover, the Mate 20 Pro also offers 40W fast charging and 15W wireless charging, the latter which is still not available on the OnePlus 7 Pro.

Better display than its predecessor

The Mate 20 Pro features a QHD+ (1440 x 3120 pixels) display as opposed to the FHD+ panel on the Mate 30 Pro. In terms of brightness and clarity, the QHD+ screen on the Mate 20 Pro is better than the FHD+ display on the latest Mate 30 Pro. And, while that wide notch does seem dated, you can find one on the Mate 30 Pro and the iPhone 11 series as well.

Software woes may not be permanent

The one drawback if you buy the Mate 20 Pro is not having access to Google Services. However, there are workarounds to install the services. Moreover, Huawei software woes may not be permanent as several companies, Google included, have already applied for special licenses to work with the Chinese smartphone maker.

