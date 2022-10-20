Hen lays 210-gram egg in Maharashtra. It could break national record

A hen in Maharashtra has laid a 210-gram egg (Representative Image)

A hen in Maharashtra has laid an egg that weighs a staggering 210 grams. This huge egg could break the record for the heaviest egg in India.

The hen, belonging to Hy-line W-80 breed, was kept in a poultry farm in the Talsande village of Kolhapur district, Maharashtra, according to Times of India.

It was Dilip Chavan, owner of the poultry farm, who first spotted the egg on October 16. Chavan, who has been in the poultry business for over 40 years, claims that he had never seen an egg that big before.

“On Sunday night, I came across this giant egg in my poultry and was very surprised. I have been in the poultry business for the past 40 years, but I had never seen such a big egg before. I first measured the egg with a scale for its size and then I weighed it,” Chavan was quoted as saying by TOI.

“On Sunday, when I checked the weight, it was 200gm, but when I cross-checked it again on Monday, it was 210gm. I cross-checked using three different weighing scales after that and the weight was 210gm,” he said.

Up until now, the record for the heaviest egg, as per the Limca Book of Records, was held by a 162-gram egg laid by a hen in Punjab.

Meanwhile, the record for the heaviest egg in the world lies with one that weighed 454 grams. According to Guinness World Records, the egg was laid by a hen in 1956 in New Jersey, USA.