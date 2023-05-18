World AIDS Vaccine Day 2023: History, theme and significance

World AIDS Vaccine Day will be observed on Thursday, May 18 2023. Also known as HIV Vaccine Knowledge Day, its objective is to create awareness about the importance of HIV vaccinations in preventing AIDS and HIV infections. Additionally, the day is observed to spread awareness about prevention of HIV through vaccine manufacturing.

History of World AIDS Vaccine Day

World AIDS Vaccine Day was observed for the first time on May 18 1998, globally. The idea to observe the day was put forth by then United States President Bill Clinton and it was inspired by his commencement speech at the Morgan State University in 1997 when he emphasised on the importance of vaccination in eradicating HIV.

Since then, the day has been observed globally to educate the public about preventative measures, offer encouragement to researchers and disseminate AIDS education. The day commemorates the anniversary of Clinton's speech which stimulates the process of vaccine research worldwide.

Theme of World AIDS Vaccine Day

Interestingly, there has never been a theme to observe World AIDS Vaccine Day.

Significance of World AIDS Vaccine Day

World AIDS Vaccine Day recognises the contribution of communities, medical health professionals and volunteers who worked tirelessly together to develop a vaccine for HIV that is safe and effective.

Apart from this, World AIDS Vaccine Day offers an opportunity to educate communities about the importance of HIV vaccine in preventing the infection.

On World AIDS Vaccine Day, several government and NGOs worldwide organise different activities that focus on creating awareness about AIDS/HIV vaccine.

